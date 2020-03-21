elena-santarelli:-«my-son-giacomo,-bullied-during-his-illness»

Mental slides. Elena Santarelli puts them in a row, one after the other, in a long chat with Maurizio Costanzo, in the second appointment of «The Interview» : one series of memories , some unpublished and private, which inevitably intertwine with the tremendous battle fought by his son James against disease: «The first word that said when did he open his eyes? He asked me to take him away from intensive care, but I could not », reveals the showgirl. “I felt helpless “.

Constantius then asks if little Giacomo , during the treatments which also led to hair loss, was bullied. «Yes, and it is right to talk about it», Elena says surprisingly, telling an unpleasant episode which had always been kept to itself. «He was verbally attacked by an older child, he was a low blow . I received an apology from my parents, but all dads and mothers should teach to own children to to relate with children who have physical and mental problems “.

The battle of James, for now, can be said to have been won , but Elena will never forget the dramatic experiences lived in that period: «It is something that I will always carry inside », he says with his eyes full of tears. “But it's not just my son's pain, it's all the pain I have seen by many other families. It is devastating from many points of view, I don't know how many people attend the mortuary chambers of pediatric hospitals “, he adds,” for me this was the experience that has really frozen me “.

There is also room to touch other topics, from the calendar to the love for Bernardo Corradi: «When I took those photos I didn't I still had maternal thought , I made them with the intention of earning a nest egg and take out a mortgage. But when they ask me if I would do it again, I answer no ». Now, in fact, the family for Elena comes first of all, thanks also to the sweet half: «We are really well together, I love him deeply . If I am jealous? Now less, in the past years I have done many crazy things “.

A new page of life, in short. But with in mind, indelible , the images of the past.

