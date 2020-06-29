eleonora-abbagnato,-42-years-of-dance-step

Eleonora Abbagnato accomplishes 42 years. The age when a first dancer in France retires. But she, the first Italian to become étoile of the Paris Opera , announced farewell in advance , last January, explaining that he returned to Italy to stay near his mother who is sick (is affected by leukemia ): « When you have a dream, a strong mother gives you the desire to put all yourself into it. I left my family when I was ten and everything told me that the Opéra was unreachable. Mom supported me from afar, always . He told me not to give up and that if I felt sad I had to go back to Palermo. He kept the family solid. Now she has this bad disease. The roles change ». But the dance will not give up: « Quitting overnight is too violent . I will certainly no longer dance the same roles. “

Born in Palermo on 30 June of 1978, Eleonora he met the dance by chance . Her mother had a clothing store and when she got full of ladies, she, child, took the time to the nearby dance school of Marisa Benassai. In this way he knew and fell in love with the dance. From there, only steps forward: at 8 years already on the tips; to 11 a passage on TV thanks to Pippo Baudo; to 13 is admitted to the prestigious school of the Paris Opera , to 23 it becomes première danseuse , in 34 étoile. Until named in 2015 director of the Ballet of the Rome Opera, the youngest ever. «It's my character: always have a goal, get there quickly. With sacrifice and hard work », he told Vanity Fair a long time ago . Because if talent is a gift, the rest is due to “rigor” and “discipline”.

In her early 42 years Eleonora is already done a lot: in addition to dance, also cinema ( The 7th and 8th next to Ficarra and Picone) and television (three Sanremo, the talent Friends because “dance must not remain niche”). Last but not least, is raising four children : Julia, 7 years old, and Gabriel, 4, born from the marriage with Federico Balzaretti , and Lucrezia, 14 years, and Geneva, 11, born from a previous marriage of her husband.

It was April 2010 when he met Balzaretti , then footballer of Palermo (later of Rome), today manager: « Our hairdresser introduced us . He said that we are the same: serious, he is devoted to football and I to dance, and with the same sense of family. “ At Christmas, the wedding proposal; in June they were already husband and wife . Together they dived into an atypical extended family, in which the daughters of the first bed live with their father: «I have always been with us, when I arrived, Geneva was one and a half years old and Lucrezia four. But I was careful not to be called mom: for them I am Ele. And I never made any difference between the great ones and Julia and Gabriel . Today I know that even if I'm not their mom, they love me “forever” “.

READ ALSO

Michelle Hunziker in bikini: summer 2020 as a star

READ ALSO

Robert De Niro: «My six children, half black. I'm afraid for them “

READ ALSO

Carole Middleton and Doria Ragland, the royal mother-in-law who knocked out the crown