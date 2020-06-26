eleonora-daniele-to-her-daughter-carlotta:-«a-month-with-you»

The first photo arrived at one month after the birth of Carlotta, to celebrate its life and intrinsic joy. “A month ago you were born, my little one, exactly at 20: 03 of the 25 May », wrote the presenter of Italian Stories , publishing an image of himself, with the firstborn close to his chest. «You are the greatest joy of my life. When you are in my arms I touch the sky with a finger. Happy birthday, great love, “wrote Daniele again, who last September married her life partner, Giulio Tassoni.

Eleonora Daniele , the pregnancy, announced a few months later, to then tell her mother's happiness to Mara Venier. «Giulio is very happy, he is in seventh heaven. We went out like a week after the clinic, it was a very strong moment to go home too, because a new life begins, we start again in three, with the wedding the family changes. Then he also looks a lot like him. It makes us sleep little, breastfeeding even at night, but I think it is important to breastfeed her, because the first months need of physical contact, then every woman and every mother makes the choices she wishes “, she told the national aunt.

