eleonora-giovanardi:-«a-nerd-is-forever»

Eleonora Giovanardi, 37 years, Emilian, passionate since the high school of “drama” and theater, became famous in the cinema in 2016 as co-protagonist of Quo Vado? , the record film of Checco Zalone's records, then move on to the cinepanettone Christmas in London by Lillo and Greg and sketches on TV alongside Crozza. Law of retaliation? Absolutely not. «From Crozza you can only learn and from Luca (real name of Zalone, ed.) Equally. It was a wonderful experience, and a watershed for my career “.

The 2020 started it with three Rai fiction ( Like a mother, The Promised Life 2, The alligator by Daniele Vicari which will be aired next autumn), and a theatrical show, The test : «I remain a pathological nerd».

Reason for diagnosis?

«I always carry a notebook on which I put many black and white patterns, scene by scene, to always keep things under control. I am manic, precise, fussy “.

First symptoms?

«I attended the whole high school acting, with the school theater, and debuting at 14 years in a small theater in Reggio Emilia. It was a reading of poems but I felt a crazy emotion. And the day after the cosmic void. After that I graduated in Communication with honors from the University of Bologna. But I never left the theater, so I joined Paolo Grassi. I also studied at the Conservatory, violin “.

Did your parents get it right away?

«Yes, despite my family's great distance from the world of entertainment. My mother is a neurologist, dad is a mechanic, my sister is a veterinarian. We have always been very close. I grew up in the countryside, in front of an immense meadow. Grandmother raised rabbits, and it was my bricklayer grandfather who built that house, and in front of it that of the other relatives. We were in 11 – 12 all in the same courtyard. We called ourselves the “terroni” of the North. But when I left to study, I took that world with me. The roots are important, they are the ones you rely on in times of difficulty “.

First “grown-up” house?

«In via Todaro in Bologna. With three friends. Each one later found its own way, did great things. We studied madly, we worked hard. In there I learned to think for myself “.

The controversy of the last Sanremo has been on the “step back of women”. Year 2020, where are we?

«We are doing well enough, but we can always do more. I've always had a very free mentality, and I'm a merciless judge of myself. In my own small way, I have always chosen roles to play that made me proud, thanking me for being able to choose. At work I was very lucky, I always played free women: the lawyer, the doctor, the architect. Never the femme fatale.

Did you ask yourself why?

“I have a very strong public image, even if in the private sector I am weak and fragile like everyone else. That of the seductress is a female who intimidates me, and it could be a great challenge “.

