“elephant”,-so-meghan-markle-debuts-on-disney-+

It was July, rumors were circulating. Meghan Markle and the Prince Harry had ties to Disney. Last summer, at the British premiere of The Lion King, Sussex were seen together with Bob Iger, Group CEO. It appears that Harry then told Iger how happy his wife would be to play a part in the big Disney game. Iger, in memory of those present, would have widened his eyes, surprised and struck by a suggestion that he would later decide to accept.

Disney, which launched on 24 last March in Europe its streaming platform, gave Meghan Markle the opportunity to dub an unpublished documentary, voiceover.

Elephant , whose debut will take place on April 3, on Disney +, should follow the movements, the slow life of an elephant family. Disney, with an Instagram post in which, again, it is clear the reference to the royal title of the actress.

Meghan Markle, who in Italy will be replaced by Elisa , on the poster of Elephant is indicated as «The Dutchess of Sussex », to hold together two distant worlds that, thanks to Disney, could meet again. It seems, in fact, that Harry's wife has been offered the possibility of voicing Lisa in The Simpsons. Idea, this, that in light of his participation in Elephant could not to be so peregrine anymore. Following the acquisition with which Disney bought Fox, and with this its products, it may be easier for Meghan Markle to take the step towards Al Jean.

