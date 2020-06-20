elettra-lamborghini:-bologna-(and-the-rest-disappears)

Alice, Samuele Bersani, Orietta Berti, Luca Carboni, Raffaella Carrà, Raoul Casadei, Caterina Caselli, the Cccp, Cesare Cremonini, Cristina D'Avena, Lucio Dalla, Dente, the Team 84, Cornflower, Francesco Guccini, The lights of the power plant, Luciano Ligabue, The Social State, the Massimo Volume, Milva, Gianni Morandi, Andrea Nardinocchi, Nek, the Nomads, the Offlaga Disco Pax, Laura Pausini , Luciano Pavarotti, Nilla Pizzi, Vasco Rossi, the Sangue Misto, Scialpi, the Skiantos, Arturo Toscanini, Giuseppe Verdi, Nina Zilli and Zucchero.

In the middle of the alphabetical list of singers, musicians and composers of all kinds, born and raised in Emilia-Romagna, Elettra Miura Lamborghini is at the letter L. «My land is music, of course. But I looked for mine out: if we talk about reggaeton, sorry, I brought it to Italy “, he claims.

On Instagram, where almost 6 million people follow her every day , she showed a location on Lake Garda for her wedding with the Dutch DJ Afrojack, scheduled for September. “But it's still pending for the coronavirus,” he confesses. He never really thought, however, of getting married in his homeland, in Bologna, as Father Tonino would have liked, to honor tradition. “I'll decide.” And even if you don't get married there, « I think my city is perfect for living there, it feels great, it's human-sized, it's green … Of course, with our lifestyle it would be a mess . ” He is not entirely wrong: the lifestyle, work aside, is a personal plane that takes the two boyfriends to join each other in every corner of the world, where they work or where they live, from Miami to Amsterdam, from Milan to Dubai.

If you ask her where her heart is, the first that comes to mind is the metropolis of Florida , «because that's where I discovered the passion for Latin music and reggaeton “. If you ask her what her “home” is, however, she replies: “My horse, Lolita, with whom I grew up. He has always been in a riding school in Bologna. So going back there, to her, and taking a walk on the hills makes me become a child again, it was there that I also went to 10 years to free my mind “.

So let's go back to Bologna. Do you have “special” places in the city?

“Every time I come back I enjoy life, and my boyfriend took it by the throat. Not that I have time to roll the dough, even though grandmother Luciana taught me, but I take it to the typical taverns, where I knocked him out with a thousand sweets “.

Did you go to the Romagna Riviera in summer?

“Yes, I spent the summer there, in the house in Riccione (above, on the shore as a child, ed.). I have beautiful memories, the nights on the beach, the disco. When you are 16 years old and ball hormones, first loves, baths at three in the night with ice water … I am homesick, I would do it a thousand times “.

What is your relationship with Riccione?

“Now I go back for work, and the welcome is always very warm. I can't wait to go back to mom, if I have children “.

Are you thinking about it?

“Nah. Moving around is very difficult right now, and my boyfriend and I are often separated. Do you know how to say it in my part? Let's do like those of Faenza “.

That?

«Let's do it without».

