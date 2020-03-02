elio-germano:-i-lived-in-his-shoes

There is a saying: before judging a person try to make a mile in his shoes. In this story the shoes are of four larger numbers, “they seemed made of oak, they never bent” , and with those on their feet for six weeks and well over a mile traveled , Elio Germano did not judge Antonio Ligabue and loved him to the point of stealing even his eyes. Three pants one on top of the other, prosthesis on face and body, months of study and five hours of make-up per day to tell the incredible life of the animal painter in the new film by Giorgio Rights I wanted to hide , released in Italy on 27 February and which brought Elio Germano the Silver Bear at the Berlinale for best actor.

How do you prepare for such a role?

“I tried to dub his experiences to get to understand him from the inside. I have been on the Po, I have taken courses in sculpture and painting, seen his works, listened to the stories of those who knew him, spent so much time in a museum of stuffed animals that he frequented. When interpreting characters at the limit of physical and mental health, there is the risk of having to recite deformity by renouncing many possibilities of humanization. In this film, having such a well-constructed prosthetic make-up job, the figure was already there and I was able to work on the search for humanity, sweetness, love “.

«I wanted to hide, I was an outcast man, a lonely child, a madhouse, but I wanted to be loved» …

«He has always been a rejected. At a very young age, the mother handed him over to another couple, remaking a new life and having three other children. As a child, any reluctance to do something was punished with mistreatment and heavy isolation. Expelled from the adoptive family because he is a difficult boy, he comes from Switzerland to Italy as a foreigner and knows how we are used to treating foreigners. Mocked, turned away, surrounded by people who did not understand and did not understand, he takes refuge in the woods at the gates of Gualtieri, sleeping upright in the bales of hay. Pervaded by infinite suffering, he ends up in an isolation and almost animal way of life. Animals who were the only friends with whom he had a relationship, made not of words but of contacts. From here arises in him a need for painting and sculpture which for me is the true value of this artist, that is, the fact of chasing an art that is unfortunately almost forgotten today, understood as a personal communication need, not for sale “.

“Art should be disconnected from the need for results” is a phrase from some time ago.

“Because worrying about the saleability of what we do is the movement opposed to art. We must want to please in terms of love. If for many today the logic is “I have to eat, if I express what I want they won't buy me”, which is the excuse with which all of us artists justify to ourselves choices that we don't share but make, Ligabue teaches us that it's not even good when you are really hungry. And we are talking about someone who did not eat even for weeks but who did not change his painting to please others “.

With the arrival of fame, this man who lived off nothing starts to behave almost like a star. Instead she always remained with her feet on the ground. Do you believe this is why the anti divo is called?

“At first he bought cars and motorbikes, yes, but more to say in the village” Do you see that what you despised so much in the end made more money than you? “, Wanting to demonstrate the limits not his but who I wanted to reduce it to only one Mentally ill. The truth is that he hasn't changed, he wanted a roof over his head and to make his paintings and he remained in the mud, in the shit, in the cold, in the pain. As for me, I never understood what anti divo means. That I didn't buy Ferrari? What do I do a normal life, that of before? They should perhaps say to whom it has changed “you started playing the star”, and not to me “you don't.” Each definition is a form of cataloging and I live it as a social trap “.

Speaking of social issues, you are socially and politically very active. From the Cannes speech onwards, he is one who does not send them to say.

«Socially understood as social, zero. I don't have them and I don't use them. I live sociality by attending the meeting places. The speech in Cannes was a coincidence, I had things to say, they put a microphone in my hand in front of a beautiful audience and unfortunately it is a vice that I have. If I have to say something and I am faced with at least a part of those who are perhaps not responsible but can do something to implement a change, and I can do it because I go on stage to take a prize, I take this little freedom of a few seconds “.

The opposite of Ricky Gervais' desecrating speech to the Golden Globes, in which he invited the winners to thank their agent or mother and not to use the stage to send messages.

«Politics means polis, it is something that all society should deal with. Which does not mean going on stage screaming “Vote Antonio La Trippa” as Totò, but also not limiting yourself to a cross in a polling station. It is, for example, dealing with your working conditions and those who are starting and suffering much more violence without any kind of safeguard. Take for example the researcher who isolated the coronavirus. If this precarious one day went to Mattarella to receive the gold medal, I would be happy if he said two words about what he does who does his job, as well as thanking his grandmother or the person he loves “.

The love. He often names him.

«Because it moves the world. Any profession should be done with love: I am a doctor to treat others, a comedian to make others laugh, a teacher to let others know too. If we clip this love thinking “I only do it for the salary” it is all to be thrown away. Lack of love is spoiling the world. Ligabue was a filling of love, which filled up in giving it. Those who were linked to him before he became famous enjoyed this love and those who were not, I hope, had a great little lesson “.