elio:-«my-autistic-child-is-the-lockdown,-wrong-to-stop-certain-therapies»

For years Stefano Belisari, frontman of the famous group Helium and the tense stories , is engaged in the front line in the diffusion of information and campaigns of awareness related to autism : has a child who suffers from it and who – as the musician reveals – during the lockdown was not followed sufficiently. «Interrupting the therapies at home », he says in the direct of Civil Week Lab , «you lose time that never comes back “.

Despite the commitment of many associations , therefore, parents with disabled children were left quite alone during the quarantine: «Whoever lives in this state, has now made himself an armor and therefore face everything. But there was no attention to the needs of those with an autistic child “, he is keen to specify Elio . «I say this because I noticed the improvements of my son with assistance everyday“.

The rapid expansion of the pandemic has resulted precisely the closure of day centers for the disabled and the proper interruption of relations with educators and therapists, covering everything with an aura of anguish : «The feeling of fear and unpredictability linked to the coronavirus, which all have lived in recent months, sooner or later it will end », comments the singer, class 1961. “In the case of autism, however, will never disappear “.

«Maybe, after a similar experience , people will be able to put themselves in the shoes of those who have an autistic child “, concludes Elio. That two years ago had already vented telling how difficult it was living in Italy with an autistic child: «In the alone Lombardia there are 100 thousand cases of autistic people “, he also recalls on this occasion. «If you approach the theme with competence to solve it, you can do many things» .

«For this reason I always say that solidarity is useful and necessary “.

