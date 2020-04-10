elisa-and-tommaso-paradiso-wrote-the-anthem-of-phase-1-of-the-emergency

The verse reads: “The embrace will return among the people, the sun on the skin. The freedom to run on the street, kissing at the stop ». And then the refrain-encouragement, repeated on a dance basis: “Look each other in the eyes and then say: everything will be fine, everything will be fine”. Elisa and Tommaso Paradiso wrote together, the electro-pop anthem of the Covid emergency Phase 1 – 19. The song, composed in these days of forced isolation live on Instagram with their fans, it will accompany the institutional campaign promoted by the Ministry for Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism to encourage donations to deal with the emergency.

The proceeds of the song, available from Friday 10 April on all digital platforms, will be donated to the Civil Protection.

Elisa and Tommaso Paradiso had already collaborated together (with the addition of the duo Takagi & Ketra), to Alone / In the Night , an ironic piece with an eighties sound, whose video was a pastiche of visual references to the golden age of shoulder straps and perms. It will be all right was born instead remotely: everyone in isolation from their home live on social networks and with the contribution of fans. A collective piece thus took shape, in which the words of Elisa and Paradiso mixed with those of the people who follow them. The song also contains the voices of the children from all over Italy.