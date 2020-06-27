elisabetta-canalis,-the-first-(real)-photo-with-skyler-eva

What face the daughter of Elisabetta Canalis had, if she resembled her father or carried the Mediterranean features of her mother, it was difficult to say. Because the ex-tissue, of his Skyler Eva, has made a secret, so well kept that it has represented for years a unicum in the age of the Internet and obsessive sharing. Every photo of the little girl, from the day of her birth onwards, was cut so that no one could see her face. Not in full. Sometimes, the small mouth appeared.

Others, a clear eye. more often than not, she was seen from behind, looking at the sea or putting make-up on her mother.

Skyler Eva was a mystery. But Elisabetta Canalis, to keep it still, did not want to know. The first photo of the girl appeared online when Luce, Luciano and Gaby, host of the showgirl and her husband, returned to the Bahamas. So, the former vellum posted a series of photos of the children on Instagram with her daughter. Who has not left his mother's profile since.

The last photo of Skyler Eva, the first one with mom Elisabetta, was posted on Instagram on Saturday afternoon 27 June. “I love you”, and six times “I love you”, wrote Canalis in support of the image, a summer shot in which the showgirl, in costume, holds her baby close to her.

