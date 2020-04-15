elisabetta's-favorite-bag-in-a-capsule-collection

Unstick the image of Queen Elizabeth from the her faithful handbag – mainly black – is like trying to separate Kate from her colored coats. Unthinkable.

In that bag, even if it is not clear what the sovereign guards – apart from some suppositions made of mints, a lively lipstick, handkerchiefs and some change for the offerings in the Church – there is a lot of history of His Majesty. First of all, that of a passion for Launer , a historic English bag brand that has entered the graces of the Crown since the time of the Queen Mother – former admirer of the brand -, and today on Queen Elizabeth's forearm for more than sixty years .

A long-standing love between the royals and the accessories company, sealed in 1968 with the transfer of the «Royal Warrant», the highly coveted award granted by the British Royal Family to an entity or business that has regularly supplied, with products or services, a member of the Royal House. A symbol of quality, prestige and loyalty that offers the recipient the opportunity to use the royal emblem on their products.

We are not surprised, therefore, that Launer house has decided to pay homage to its most loyal customer (it seems that The Queen has well 200 examples of brand bags ) creating in his honor, in view of his 94 next years 21 April , a limited edition capsule collection . The predominant color? The blue palette, in all its most decisive and elegant shades, evoking the turquoise suits to which the Queen is so fond of .

There are three key models to choose from, two handbags and one shoulder bag, marked with the Windsor crest. To feel a little Queen . Crown on head or not.

