elizabeth-ii-in-quarantine,-who-is-now-the-queen-of-«zoom»

According to royal sources, next Saturday – May 2 – the Queen Elizabeth will participate in a group video call on « Zoom »with some members of his family , to celebrate the fifth birthday of the granddaughter Charlotte of Cambridge. In time of coronavirus , the sovereign is in “quarantine” at the castle of Windsor and – apparently – is taking a discreet confidence with some important social platforms.

On 19 March, in fact, the British Queen has abandoned Buckingham Palace for security reasons and his life – such as that of almost all of his subjects – has changed radically . Faithful to the norm of isolation , Elizabeth quickly understood that, to stay in contact with the rest of the royal family, would have had to learn to tinker with some programs for online video calls.

So, even if a photo from last month portray it struggling with a vintage telephone while talking to Boris Johnson , is having ascertained that the sovereign began to use « Zoom », with every chance helped by his trusty butler, Paul Whybrew . Just open the application with any device, type the identification number of the meeting and then activate the video camera and microphone: all very simple.

So she stayed in touch with son Carlo during his period of positivity to the covid , he made greetings to his family in Easter day , attended the birthday of nephew Louis and soon he will also take part in those of Charlotte and – perhaps – of Archie . It is rumored that last week, on the same platform, Elizabeth organized even her birthday , the 94 th.

Nothing cannon shots or military parades , but a virtual toast, each at home. For her who has already become a bit too the queen of « Zoom “.

