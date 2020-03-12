elizabeth-ii-sets-a-new-record:-she-is-the-fourth-longest-lived-queen-in-history

Elizabeth II , 94 years next 21 April, cut a new record: since Wednesday 11 March 2020 is the fourth longest-lived queen in history. On the throne from 68 years and 34 days , surpassed the famous Mayan king K'inich Janaab Pakal, also known as Pakal the Great. To climb to the top of the podium, however, Queen Elizabeth will have to hold on to the crown for a long time. Louis XIV of France reigned for 72 years and 110 days, followed by the Thai ruler King Bhumibol Adulyadej (70 years, 126 days) and as kings Johann II of Liechtenstein (70 years, 91 days). Since Queen Elizabeth has no intention of abdicating in favor of her son Charles , not future overtaking is excluded.

On February 6 2015 Elizabeth II, then on the throne from 63 years and seven months, had already marked a historical record: exceeding the duration of the reign of Victory (63 years and 216 days), had become the longest-serving ruler in the history of the United Kingdom . Elizabeth at the time had specifically asked to avoid official ceremonies and celebrations . He thought that they would be a lack of respect for his ancestors, and in particular for Vittoria, a queen for whom he has a deep admiration. From Buckingham Palace it was then pointed out that that day, for His Majesty, was also veiled with melancholy: if his reign lasted so long it is because his father George VI died very young, only 56 years , when she had 25. It was not a circumstance to celebrate: the Queen never wanted to celebrate that record.

Elizabeth's new record comes – in addition to the time of the coronavirus – in one of the darkest periods of the British Crown, overwhelmed by the “royal resignation” of Harry and Meghan and the Epstein scandal involving Andrea of York . It is legitimate to hypothesize that once again His Majesty has no desire to celebrate.

