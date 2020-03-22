ellen-degeneres-in-quarantine:-«i-would-like-to-have-children,-my-house-is-so-boring»

Global isolation. Now also in the United States the diktat is stay indoors to counter the spread of coronavirus . The stars who – used to being always in movement – must find some ways to fill the time. Ellen DeGeneres, for example, started at video call some friends to share with them some moments of this surreal forced quarantine.

First call for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel : «Hi guys, I'm Ellen. What are you doing? »Asks the famous American presenter , lying on the sofa with the legs in the air . “Hey Hello! We are not doing anything , let's talk later ». Same script with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen: «Good morning, how are you? I'm getting bored”. “We are here with Miles “, they reply, “ come on, say hello “.

The voice of the little girl breaks into the conversation and Ellen's imagination flies: « I would like to have children at this moment ». The class conductor '58 – who Forbes in the 2011 has placed in fourth place of women who have earned more in a year – lives with the sweet half , the Australian actress Portia de Rossi, 15 younger years and his wife since 2008 : the couple chose to not having children .

So both of you just have to try to deceive the time with other: «Portia suggested me to read , I chose Moby Dick “, says Ellen again. What then ventured also with a puzzle from 4 thousand pieces , but something went wrong. «I inform you that a piece is missing , so I won't do it. And the table is too small ». She also gave herself to the magic games with a deck of cards, but without large results.

«You must shake the paper well », the magician corrects her David Blaine . «Or give us a schicchera ». Unfortunately, however, to stop this cursed virus there are no magic, the only remedy is stay home. And manage « boredom ».

