elton-john-does-not-forget:-he-pays-an-operation-to-his-ex-girlfriend-(50-years-ago)

Golden heart and long memory. Elton John has decided to financially support one ex girlfriend , paying her a delicate one surgical operation. According to what reported by Mirror , in fact, the British singer would have decided to answer to the request for help of Linda Woodrow , who through the tabloid had managed to get in touch with the artist's staff, referring to the knee surgery to which he had to undergo.

«As soon as Sir John learned of the difficult situation of Linda, made herself immediately available to give her support », says a insider. «The artist remembers benissim or the help he received fifty years ago by her ». In fact, according to the reconstruction of the love story, the two would have met for the first time in a club in Sheffield in 1968 , when he was still little known and mounted on the stage with his real name, Reginald Dwight .

The success was a mirage and the money was not were never enough: «At the time we lived together and it happened that I paid rent, bills and food “, revealed Linda, who now lives in the United States, in Dallas, and works as an office manager in one medical office. Legend has it that she 76 years (3 more than Elton), she even bought the ring herself of engagement or, with a large stone similar to a ruby: a necessary step in wedding view.

Which never happened celebrated . It is said that a few weeks after the wedding , the singer – who felt crushed by the responsibility and the duty to settle down – had a long nocturnal conversation with colleague Long John Baldry , who convinced him to leave her. From that chat it seems that the piece was born « Someone Saved My Life Tonight “, a success of 1975 which, however, has not trace a beautiful profile of Linda, called a « hypnotist . “

Judging from today's noble gesture , however, it seems that Elton has overcome every alleged clutch .

