elton-john,-in-concert-from-the-lounge-against-coronavirus

The shows that Elton John should have held, as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour , they have been suspended, postponed, like others, to a date to be set. But Rocket Man, who made 25 last March 73 years, did not want to forget the music. In the dramatic setting of a pandemic that has swept the world, he has decided, on the contrary, to let music bring with it a message of hope and, at the same time, an invitation to generosity, empathy, solidarity.

Sunday 29 March , therefore, for the Queen's baronet to see her own come true If you wish, Fox will broadcast an unparalleled event, a concert without an audience or stages where music, the common denominator, makes itself capable of shortening social distances.

Browse gallery

Live from his home, Elton John will present the iHeart Living Room Concert For America , a hour and a half of show made with the collaboration of the most disparate artists. Indeed, Billie Eilish and Backstreet Boys , Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw , Alicia Keys and Billie Joe Armstrong to perform, each from the living room of own home. «This Sunday, with a special concert, we will pay homage to the doctors who are fighting on the front line and to the many local heroes who are giving their help in the fight against Covid- 19 », was read in a press release, in which it was explained how the live broadcast, without anyone advertising spot to stop the course, please invite viewers to donate what they can to two different US associations, Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

READ ALSO

# Istayhomefor, the challenge of the stars united against Coronavirus