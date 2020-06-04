emanuele-aloia-and-the-success-of-il-bacio-di-klimt-on-tiktok:-«when-i-understand-how-much-i-am-worth»

Creativity, you know, comes when you least expect it and there is no way to force what should be natural, fluid, spontaneous. The lockdown, in this sense, was for Emanuele Aloia a moment of reflection and balance, without the anxiety of producing something at all costs took possession of him: «I inspiration was missing: I learned that I have to go out to be able to write and that is why, now that there is this semi-normality, I feel freer »explains the boy on the phone who, in a very short time, managed to dominate the charts thanks to Il bacio di Klimt , his latest single. Since 21 April, in the height of the emergency, the song exceeds, in fact, the 10 millions of streams, reaches the top of the Top 50 Viral – Italia by Spotify and becomes the song Italian most shared on TikTok with more than 200 thousand videos made on his notes.

«It was a surprise. I have always believed in my songs but, in general, I am very balanced: I prefer to think about the negative and then have surprises later instead of the opposite »reveals Emanuele, class 1998, Turin , who has dedicated himself to music since he was thirteen and who, with patience, has managed to create a unique style that, together with particularly guessed sounds, combines cultured references such as Van Gogh's paintings and Boudelaire's verses and di Montale. «At school I have always been fascinated by humanities, especially Italian and philosophy» insists Aloia who, to the detriment of her 21 years, shows a maturity of thought and intentions much more consumed than the registry says.

What worked so well in Klimt's kiss , in your opinion?

«The will to describe love through different concepts, give concreteness to thoughts by combining them with images, such as Van Gogh's Sunflowers , and verses, like those of Boudelaire and Montale. I believe that the focal point is precisely this. “

What fascinates you about art?

“Give my interpretation, see something that maybe only I see without the obligation to bend to the meaning that is given by another. It is a discourse that I apply not only to paintings, but also to songs and writing, anything that man creates “.

Why go right Klimt's kiss ?

«Because, looking at it, it gave me this sense of eternity, perhaps for the colors, for this golden. I am a person who reads and observes, but who has never been chased by a retro-thought: everything must be natural. I don't write thinking I have to put a painting by Klimt or someone else by force, it's not something that can be calculated. As long as I keep this authenticity, I hope the songs will continue to reach the public. “

Favorite artists?

«Van Gogh, Munch, Hopper: hard to say, it goes in moments. Like the songs “.

At a certain point of the song he asks himself “how much melancholy weighs”: in your life how much is it weighed?

«The right is weighed, even if I don't know how to quantify it. I also write songs to find answers thanks to the listeners “.

Success overwhelms her at 21 years: never thinks of what it would have been like if she had reached the 15 years, when did you start making music?

«It would have been unmanageable. Making music has helped me sow and observe for a long time: I think that at 15 or 16 years I would not have known how to move and I would have gone into crisis. Now I have more awareness of myself and what I am worth “.

At 15 years the spring of music starts: when did you understand that you were serious?

“When I started, I was at that age when all teenagers change their minds about what they want to do when they grow up, the footballer, the astronaut. When the music came, it stayed. You realize this because, when you wake up in the morning, the first thing you think about is to start writing, and that's all. “

Which singers do you like?

“I love Stromae: working one day with him would be the pinnacle of everything. However, I also listen to a lot of Italian songwriting, from Cremonini to Jovanotti. Then, of course, there are also Modugno, Dalla, Tenco and De Andrè, which are fundamental. To write songs you must know the past, keep it imprinted in the memory, otherwise you won't go anywhere “.

About the future: do you ever fear the expectation linked to the numbers reached by Klimt's kiss ?

“I do not believe. I have always written and I remember well the joy of when, as a boy, I reached the 100 views on Youtube: this is not the point. I learned that it collects in the long run: the numbers are important, but right now I am dedicating myself to writing and I do not experience them as a pressure “.

On Instagram, as well as Fedez, she replied to several fans who asked her why she had not pronounced on the murder of George Floyd: does it weigh having to always have her say on everything?

“Riding the wave of a situation, making history on Instagram and saying the usual two sentences seems forced to me: I believe that before speaking it is necessary to know well what is being talked about. I will always try to be transparent and sincere, but I often tell my followers that information is something fundamental: any problem, from racism to homophobia, can only be defeated by an army of elementary teachers “.

You did high school: do you ever think about university?

«I have never been very good in languages, even if I get along with the pronunciation and I hope this will be useful in the future. For the rest, my priority at 19 years was to finish high school, which I also did out of respect for my parents. In life one must give 100% on a certain thing, otherwise you risk making many, but all bad. Now I have chosen to focus on music, but I do not hesitate to enroll in some Faculty to increase my knowledge in the future, we will see “.

Where would you like to go thanks to your music?

«Make an album and achieve a certain identity recognizable by the public. If the songs continue to be true and spontaneous as they have been up to now, I am sure they will reach many other people “.