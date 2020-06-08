emma-marrone,-joy-finally:-«i-did-the-checks,-after-so-many-years-everything-is-fine»

Emma Marrone can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The singer 36 enne, with a message via Instagram, wanted to share with the fans a moment of great joy: «I made the check-up visit and I wanted to share this moment with you. After so many years I have heard that everything is really fine, finally “, has made it known.

It was last September when he unexpectedly revealed to the fans: “I'm sick, I have to stop”. So Emma has undergone a new operation , and is back on track (even with a new album).

Without ever giving up. On the other hand, she is used to fighting: i n past the singer she had been operated on two more times for cancer of the uterus and ovaries. The first time in 2009, then in 2013.

For this reason, after the joy, Emma continued with an invitation not to give up: «I want to send a message of hope and courage to all the boys and girls who are still fighting . You will do it too, I recommend “.

