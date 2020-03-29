emma-marrone-thanking-maria-for-knowing-how-to-“look-beyond”-and-the-other-gossip-of-the-weekend

«Ten round years. I will always be grateful to Maria for having perceived my “talent” and for those who, like her, have always been able to look “beyond” ». To speak is Emma Marrone who, on her Instagram profile, shares a photo taken shortly after her triumph to Friends , the program that changed her life allowing her to inaugurate a brilliant career in the world of music. It was the 28 February of the 2009, ten years ago. At her side, together with the confetti and the euphoria of the public, there is also Maria De Filippi, with whom Emma has always had a very solid relationship based on gratitude and mutual respect.

« Then I rolled up my sleeves and I never stopped. I am really proud of myself. I am a singer. I dedicate this day to all the people who listen to my music and support me. I really love you and thank you for what you are writing to me. Remember that the best is yet to come. We will live it together, I wait for you under the stage »Emma says, addressing a message of hope in these dark times: with the hope that the concerts will resume soon and the music will start to beat even stronger than before.

Here are the other gossip of the weekend:

The Dukes of Cambridge in support of mental health

Prince William and Kate Middleton, in full compliance with the measures imposed to limit the spread of the pandemic, express all their support to those who emphasize the importance of sanity because, as the Duke of Cambridge specifies, “staying together and making simple go by every day, we can all be more prepared for the times ahead ». THE ARTICLE

Stars fight quarantine anxiety

From Sharon Stone who rediscovers her passion for painting to Laura Pausini who studies piano. From Federica Pellegrini who “swims” on the bed to Amanda Seyfried who follows a crochet course. Here's how the stars take advantage of the time available because of the quarantine. THE STORY

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to America after quarantine

Forced into self-isolation in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson return to their home in Los Angeles after their health improves. During their stay, they used social networks to offer recipes, write with the typewriter and send a message of hope to fans and all infected people. ARTICLE

No parade for Queen Elizabeth's birthday

There is no celebration in the face of the coronavirus emergency. Not even the one for Queen Elizabeth's birthday that on April 21 April 94 years. As specified in the Buckingham Palace note: “In line with government measures, Trooping the Color will not take place in its traditional form.” It is from 1955 that the ceremony did not change. THE STORY

Costanza Caracciolo, mother bis

«Nobody would have believed that we would have faced such an important moment alone, without your dad, without family and friends. But I must say that we did really well ». These are the words that Costanza Caracciolo chooses to welcome little Isabel on her Instagram profile. The girl, who arrives just over a year after Stella's birth, came into being without her father Christian Vieri assisting Costanza because of the emergency. THE ARTICLE

View this post on Instagram 25 March 2020 🌈 Yesterday was the birthday of a great myth and right on the notes of “My love I am enough Big arms I will have big hands for you Close to my cold breast you will have No, you will not tremble You will not tremble .. “♥ ️ ..you were born, my Isabel .. 🌹 No one would have believed that we would have faced such an important moment alone, without your dad, without family and friends, but I must say that we did really well … The previous birth was not easy, yet on the outside everything was apparently so beautiful … yesterday, however, on the way, while Daddy accompanied me, it was all very strange, empty streets, deafening silence and I trembled at the idea of ​​having to face everything from Alone .. 😔Instead it was a wonderful birth to the sound of music, with a team almost all female and it went very well, you were born, joy and light we needed💪🏽💕💪🏽 breast to what happens out here is impossible, but for 24 h I have not thought about it and it is it was beautiful..🎈 I thank my husband @christianvieri who took care of me and Stella to the last, enduring me for my constant paranoia for fear of childbirth .. 😢 I thank all the friends who supported me with messages and calls before and after … a big thank you goes to my super gynecologist @francovicariotto and his wife because in addition to being two great professionals they have once again proved to be family people … (relationships that go further) The whole team from midwives to anesthesiologist , nurses, women, mothers, but first of all human people who showed me all their great affection at a time when my true affections could not be present💕 #welcomeIsabel #mammabis #papabis #stellinabigsister 💕 Thank you thank you thank you 📸 @andreavarani A post shared by Costanza Caracciolo🍒🇮🇹 (@costy_caracciolo) on Mar 26, 2020 at 11: 23 am PDT

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec's gallantry

Interviewed by Ellen Degeneres, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin recall the times of courtship and, in particular, the fact that the star waited 6 weeks before giving her the first kiss: «He used to say things like” I will marry you “,” I will spend with you the rest of my life “,” we will have a lot of children “and then at the end of the evening he simply shook my hand». THE STORY

Justin Trudeau, super-dad in quarantine

Since his wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus, the Canadian premier has been in isolation with Rideau Cottege together with his three children and, being unable to count on anyone's help, has been forced to cope on his own, even with cleaning. And it did not go badly. THE ARTICLE

The applause of George, Charlotte and Louis of Cambridge that goes viral on the Net

The youngest of the English royal house, sons of Prince William and Kate Middleton, appear on video in which they applaud the British health workers on the front lines to fight the coronavirus. And they conquer everyone. THE ARTICLE

READ ALSO

So the stars overcome boredom (and anxiety) from quarantine

READ ALSO

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to Los Angeles after coronavirus quarantine

READ ALSO

Louis of Cambridge, who always looks to George and Charlotte