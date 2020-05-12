emma-stone,-check-the-faith-on-the-finger:-secret-marriage-to-dave-mccary?

Mysterious wedding. Emma Stone and Dave McCary should have exchanged the fateful “yes” about two months ago, the 20 March, but were forced to do backward due to the pandemic of coronavirus which brought much of the planet to its knees . The Oscar-winning actress and the comedian of “ Saturday Night Live” , however, they could have celebrated anyway their union, albeit in form very private.

To trigger the gossip was the same Emma, ​​who in a video interview with Reese Whiterspoon showed off on her left hand a particular ring : a simple golden band, very fine. “That is a wedding ring “, someone exclaimed. “It means that she and Dave married in secret “, others have replied . In reality, in the absence of official announcements, the conditional remains a must.

It is however undeniable that, until recently long ago, the star of Hollywood brought to the ring finger the shimmering solitaire that Dave had given her last December, just before Christmas: « Marriage proposal accepted », some insiders had revealed at the time, immediately identifying March as the most likely month for the celebration public . However, the notorious Covid arrived to upset the programs.

«Not being able to predict the contagion curve », Wrote in the United States, « Emma and Dave did not plan the wedding in a new date ». Decision that had suspicious some fans, who also noticed a unclear answer of the actress: «If you will marry an anxious man , you will have to hang out with me for the rest of your life “, he reminded her on Doctor Harold Koplewicz during the social interview.

«Fortunately I didn't do it » Emma replied. Not using the future , but the past , as if Dave was already her husband. The mystery thickens .

