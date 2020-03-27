engine-with-boss-doms-and-il-pagante-to-support-bergamo

The solidarity chain does not stop. To take the field to make their contribution in this emergency situation is Engine which, just in these hours, has launched an important initiative to support Bergamo , one of the cities most affected by the spread of Covid – 19.

By purchasing online the special Engine Oil Inclusive kit – which besides organic gin produced in the Langhe in its irreverent tank of engine oil, contains a grand prize bucket and tin glasses – the whole proceeds will be used for the fundraising project #sostieniunospedale . A project that with the fundraising of CESVI supports:

– the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo for the purchase of respirators, non-invasive ventilation devices , hemodynamic monitoring instruments, headphones, masks, gowns and disposable glasses for medical personnel.

– assistance for the elderly alone in Milan and Bergam or (delivery of meals, shopping, masks and medicines home).

In order to become as viral as possible, the initiative counts on the support and collaboration of: Boss Doms , the irreverent artist from Brescia partner in crime and producer of Achille Lauro, with him on stage in Sanremo 2020, and Il Pagante, the Milanese musical collective born in 2010 telling the irony about the Milanese lifestyle.

