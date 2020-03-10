england,-the-author-of-the-message-in-the-bottle-finds-out-thanks-to-facebook

While walking on the beach of his hometown of Burnham-On-Crouch, Essex, last month, Miles Taverner found a bottle that contained a sheet of paper: “If you find this message, please contact Chloe or Alfie , Clacton-on-Sea, England “. A phone number was indicated , and Taverner tried to dial it, discovering, however, that was no longer in use.

When, later, he checked his Facebook feed, however, he noticed that the social network, among the indications of potential friends, also suggested a certain Alfie Hillier.

Which, already, was the person who had thrown the bottle into the sea, eight years earlier. Hillier had registered his Facebook account years ago with his old phone number , the one that was indicated in the message of the bottle : the algorithm of the site found that Taverner had tried to call him and suggested that he try to make friends with him .

«It was really fantastic. It turned up and I thought, “It must be him,” so I sent him a message and had a good chat, “Taverner explained to Bbc , who told his curious story.

Eight years ago, Alfie Hillier, who was 28, lived in Clacton-on -sea and worked on the pier, but now lives in Harwich with his partner Jade. He explained that he wrote the message together with a colleague named Chloe while they worked together. «I was completely shocked when Miles contacted me. I thought it was a joke , “he said. «I never imagined that the bottle could be found. It reminds me of many memories of the time spent working on the pier “.

For Taverner, 44 years, solving the mystery was “really exciting”: “I continue to ask me where the bottle has been all this time and why it hasn't been found before, “he said. It is his second message in the bottle: when he was a child, he had found one from Holland.

