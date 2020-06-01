“enriched,-dangerously-thin-and-kitschy.”-that's-why-tatler's-cover-made-kate-middleton-“mad”

They must have been simple days, these, for Kate Middleton and William. In the months of the lockdown the Cambridge, in fact, showed with great success to be the modern face of the British monarchy, that never as in this period needed good reviews. With the Queen 94 enne in isolation in Windsor, Charles infected with the coronavirus, Harry and Meghan engaged with their new life in the States, William and Kate took the field making money points to the crown. Between new photos of the children, video calls, praise to the British health care worker and even (remote) bingo games, they did a great job, climbing all the popularity charts and showing themselves in one of the most difficult moments for the country.

So now, with the summer coming, the Cambridge hoped to rest in peace. But as a lightning bolt has arrived the June cover of Tatler. The magazine has dedicated it to the Duchess of Cambridge, calling her “Catherine the great” , but the article does not only contain praise for the wife of the future king. Quite the contrary. So much so that in the aftermath of the release, the Cambridge made an unusual move: a very rare official release of Kensington Palace made it known how the cover story of the magazine contained “Inaccuracies and falsehoods” . And now Kate and William go further: have decided to sue the magazine, ordering them to remove the article from their website. If they don't, the Cambridge will go to court.

An attack on the press that may seem similar to that carried out by the Sussex, who for months have denounced various British tabloids, guilty of violating their privacy. But there is one however: in this case the Cambridge do not go against a gossip newspaper like the Daily Mail or the Sun but against what is considered “the Bible of the British aristocracy”. In every living room well of England stands out, in fact, at least a copy of Tatler which is also regularly read by members of the royal family.

To sign the article contested by the Cambridge is Anna Pasternak , writer with an important family behind her: her great-grandfather was an impressionist painter, her uncle a Nobel prize-winning writer, the grandmother is a philosopher, while the father is an Oxford scientist. In short, a «elite snob rea-confesses», as per its definition.

The magazine, citing a series of confidential sources, reconstructs the relationship between Kate and her sister-in-law Meghan , telling how the two had come into conflict already in the days of the royal wedding, when they would argue over the tights to be worn by the bridesmaids (baby Charlotte and the others). Kate, as per protocol, would have liked the girls to put on stockings; the former American actress was against it. Furthermore, Kate is called “ trapped and exhausted” because of the cumbersome work she and William took on after the Sussex resigned.

But according to the well-informed what would have hurt Kate Middleton most, causing her reaction and that of her husband, are the comments on her family of origin, especially those on mom Carole Middleton . Nine years after the royal wedding it is as if part of the British nobility still remember his being bourgeois , daughter of an ex flight attendant and a pilot, who became millionaires thanks to gadgets for children's parties.

The profile on Tatler , in fact, targets the tastes of Kate and her family, ironically describing their home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk as a dwelling “very Buckinghamshire”, referring to the county inhabited by the new rich. «Carole has impressed her hand on Anmer as far as the furniture» , we read, «Far from being a typical aristocratic home, with worn carpets and dog hair everywhere, like Windsor and Balmoral, it is – according to one visitor – more like a shiny five-star hotel, with padded cushions and lighted candles “.

Pasternak defines Carole Middleton as a “terrible snob”, while Kate's younger sister, Pippa, is defined as “too difficult and regal”: « She even speaks like the queen . ” In addition, the article reports that Mrs Middleton also has a great influence on her son-in-law: “ I have heard that Prince William is obsessed with Carole. She is the mother who has always wanted “, another insider tells the magazine.

The basic message? That the Middletons are “arrivalists” or, as Tatler says about Carole “not really of our class, darling” . But Kate would have been more upset by the comment on her weight. «Outwardly it seems that after years in the spotlight and under the eyes of public pressure, Kate has become dangerously thin, just like – some point out – Princess Diana». But, as we all know by now, Diana suffered from eating disorders and a similar comparison is for Kate “a mouthful too bitter to swallow” .

Hence the rare statement and now the threat of a lawsuit. William, in the fight against the magazine, is by his side. « Kate works hard», a source told Daily Mail , «she does more because she has been asked to do more, and that's okay. It juggles very well between real homework and three young children. And he loves his family “.

