enrique-iglesias-and-ricky-martin,-off-to-the-tour-we-all-expected

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin , the stadiums Americans. What, until today, seemed destined to remain a Latin-inspired dream has become reality. The artists, whose latest solo albums are expected to be released in the second half of 2020, have decided to organize a tour . “I knew it would happen sooner or later. I just didn't know when, “said Enrique Iglesias during the American press conference, without explaining who or what led them to join forces.

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias, among the most loved artists on the Latin scene, had little time to devote to each other. Both had to work on their new albums, which are expected for the coming months. Both chose to expand their family, welcoming their fourth and third children respectively. Both, however, have chosen to embark on a mammoth tour which, on September 5, will take them to the Gila River Arena in Phoenix to kick off a series of dates that will end on 30 October , on the stage of the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Tickets for the concerts, which to date will take place only and exclusively in the United States, will be available online from 12 March, while to open the dates will be Sebastiàn Yatra , of course, if he hadn't been called as a guest, he would have bought a ticket. “You are my idols,” he said.

