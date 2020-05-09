environment:-the-positive-side-of-the-lockdown-and-a-4-point-model-for-the-future

From wild animals returned almost everywhere, to the collapse of Co2 . The positive impact of lockdown on the environment is there for all to see. But then, how can we make this “advantage” to start with a renewed ecological awareness? We asked Alessandro Giannì , director of the Greenpeace Italia campaigns , who helped to trace a four-point sustainable development model to start again on the right foot and not to frustrate the precious and ruthless lesson that the virus has given us.

“According to some estimates, global Co2 emissions would have decreased by 8% compared to last year . However, a pandemic cannot be hoped for to achieve such results. – explains Alessandro Giannì – Many years ago, for example, there was a time when fishing resources in the Adriatic had recovered because there was a war going on in the former Yugoslavia. This cannot be the way out of the crises, and then go back anyway. If there has been an “advantage” in this crisis, it is perhaps that of having made many more people understand, including rulers, how much we depend on nature . Now there is a need for timely, effective and comprehensive responses. This is the great lesson that we cannot miss. “

«Today – continues Giannì – we cry thirty thousand victims for covid, but let's not forget that the data of the European Environment Agency estimate in more 75 thousand premature deaths a year from air quality problems. Covid relativizes the other problems, but does not erase them. Greenpeace, along with many other associations and organizations, has asked rulers for a clear and global vision to understand which direction to go. And there are already over 17 European environment ministers who have asked to exit the crisis by applying and amplifying the objectives of the Green Deal (the community agreement for sustainable investments). Because the link between the destruction of the natural environment and the development of pandemics is now strange “.

What are the points on which to insist on establishing a harmonious pact with the planet?

“Among the urgent measures to be taken there is above all the protection of biological diversity . We have protected marine and terrestrial areas on which we should start investing by giving jobs and jobs. From surveillance, to environmental education, why not invest in the protection of our environmental heritage? This is an opportunity to create healthy employment. “

A second point concerns low impact mobility , because air quality is everyone's right. Today more than ever evident if we consider the studies on the relationship between pollution and the incidence of the virus. «In this transition phase it is essential to guarantee security to the citizen who is afraid to take public transport, making them more efficient. Certainly the proposal to bring more cars into the historic center is not manageable in terms of traffic, noise and air quality. And then there is also an equity problem: not everyone can afford the car. Rather, alternatives such as bicycle rental should be encouraged “.

The third point to consider when evaluating new restart strategies are the economic aspects related to the environment. “According to some economic accounts, if the coronavirus will cause a trillion dollars in losses globally, the climate crisis could generate dozens of times higher, from 25 to 65 trillion dollars “, says Giannì” We can no longer waste time continuing to sponsor fossil sources, starting with gas, passed off as a friend of the climate . Enough with environmentally harmful subsidies, which encourage fossil fuels! Every year in Italy we spend about 19 billions of euros in these dirty business. Instead, we should start gradually shifting the money to renewables and energy efficiency “continues Giannì.

Finally, another crucial point for a harmonious development model is the sustainable supply of food . How are we doing? « Today 80% of planetary deforestation has something to do with agricultural activities. We cannot continue to deforest to produce soybeans for farms , palm oil, cocoa or whatever, putting our biological diversity at risk. Rethinking the way we produce and waste food is a necessity. In practice, it will be important to minimize the use of meat and fish or products that have an impact, in favor of a vegetarian diet . Changing the shopping list may not save the planet, but knowing that we can do our part is already something ». «In short, Giannì concludes« we must avoid going back: we know how to do it, what are we waiting for to do it? Our planet is giving us ever clearer messages, it is up to us to choose how to act “.