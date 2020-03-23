enzo-bianchi:-“this-silence-is-the-time-to-exercise-love”

It is the era of hectic, “liquid” life, full of events but rarely profound. It is what we live in many, forced by the rhythm of work and the city or to which we adapt even as a mental model. The life of the smartphone used compulsively, of the continuous connection, of the flash news, of the increasingly tight commitments. A life in which time, silence and solitude are sometimes invoked as saving , without ever finding them. Then now, thrown on the other side in an quarantine imposed and painful, it reels. One no longer recognizes one's life, so much so that one does not even find oneself again. We could try to exploit what is imposed on us. Not only with a view to living better these days, but perhaps also in that of learning something to ferry with us on the return from this “exile”: a new lifestyle, perhaps more moderate. A life that contemplates the crowd and silence. So the questions are, what does the solitude we can enjoy and learn from give us? How do you get used to silence, how do you listen to it? We addressed them to Enzo Bianchi , who in 1965, after a degree in economics in Turin, chose to retire to the town of Bose, in Piedmont, where to give birth a monastic community founded on prayer for him and the other brothers who wanted to join him. His words are precious, especially these days.

Loneliness and silence frighten many, but what can they give us?

«Certainly in this situation we try to exorcise loneliness in various ways, for example by singing together on the balconies. But then the day is very long and silence and solitude remain a reality that asks to be lived. There are bad silences and loneliness. But there is also a silence and loneliness that can be positive. Being alone with ourselves can raise many questions about the quality of our relationships, about what we care about, what others are for us, questions that help us live better. Silence must be listened to. We don't have to fill it with many things. Silence to think, for example. We never have time to think, because of the work and social life we ​​do, instead of thinking, feeling within us the questions that flow from the deepest of our conscience, would help the quality of our personal life and reflect on the quality of relationships and relationships with others “.

How do you raise these questions, can you give us some advice?

«It is not immediately easy. Silence and solitude anguish, we all experience this, but if we accept this situation slowly, arriving at a certain peace with ourselves, we feel that in reality there is no absolute void inside us that causes anguish, but there is the presence of questions, the presence of feelings, the presence of affections, and also the presence of others, of our loves that make us feel emotions. All this enriches us, makes us more aware. Loneliness is not a wall, but spaces that open up and you just have to walk and indulge them. We are all capable, having overcome that difficult moment, of walking on roads that can be in the desert but can be eloquent “.

Silence has always been important also as a moment of revelation, divine and not only.

«It is clear that all believers live the silence required by the path of faith, but I also think of us monks who spend a lot of time in silence during the day and have long spaces of solitude in the cell. We are certainly practiced and I realize that when a young man arrives who wants to start our life he has a lot of difficulty before assuming this condition and feeling it as fruitful. But it is a condition that affects everyone not only those who seek the experience of God. It is the human condition: we are born alone, we die alone and in some moments of our life it is not possible to avoid loneliness. Then we need those moments not to be subtractions from life, but to be opportunities to make it go deeper. This I believe is something that helps us, makes us more capable of inner peace and also of a certain joy. But one must practice, one must not be afraid “.

How do you practice, are there any questions with which to start this dialogue?

«Looking for places where you can really put yourself in peace, in a room, in a wood, close to nature, where you can express a communion with what is around you. And then in that silence and that solitude the questions are the essential ones that every man asks himself: who am I? Where do I come from? Where I go? These questions already codified in antiquity measure us with limits, measure us with the same death, but above all with our capacity for love and relationship with others “.

You experience a “great silence” from eight in the evening to eight in the morning. Are the words different when you are silent for a long time?

“Of course, first of all the words that flow from silence are calibrated words on which there has been discernment. In silence one understands more what needs to be said, what becomes chatter or even a daze. It is a question of telling the truth first, secondly the essential, and finally speaking everything with wisdom and love. I believe this would help our public life much more, which is so devastated by the lack of hygiene and ethics of the word “.

In these days many people ask you for advice?

«Yes, many want a sign of our presence, they want not to be alone. Many also ask for advice on books to read or on how to order relationships at home with their children in such a difficult situation, but also in this case it is a question of learning another way of communicating, more serious “.

What are people's fears?

“Especially that of feeling abandoned or of contracting the disease and having no one next to you. I must say that even the story of those who, sick, are taken from home, taken to hospital, go to death without seeing loved ones, create a certain anguish and a fear that shows us that death is no longer human death ».

Are you afraid too?

“We are different, but also in us there is at least fear. We try to take on fear, to rationalize it, but there is certainly fear, but it is also an element of safeguarding our lives and the common good, so it is right that there is “.

What will we learn from this emergency?

«It is very difficult to say it, because sometimes in evil humans become angry and learn nothing, remaining in their sleepiness and foolishness. But it may also be an opportunity to understand that we could not go on like this, with this individualism, in this situation in which they only boast their rights of freedom without thinking about others. In short, we are a community and we must do things together, because the quality of life depends only on knowing how to live together and not isolated “.

Although we are currently practicing the opposite …

«Well this is the paradox, but we practice to stay away from each other just for the common good. However, we have many tools to make people feel close and to exercise love “.



Enzo Bianchi was born in Castel Boglione in Monferrato on March 3 1943. After studying at the Faculty of Economics and Commerce of the University of Turin, at the end of 1965 he went to Bose, an abandoned hamlet of the Municipality of Magnano on the Serra di Ivrea , with the intention of starting a monastic community. Reached in 1968 by the first brothers and sisters, he wrote the rule of the community which has about eighty members between brothers and sisters of five different nationalities and is present, as well as in Bose, also in Jerusalem (Israel), Ostuni (BR), Assisi (PG), Cellole-San Gimignano (SI) and Civitella San Paolo (RM). He was prior of the community from the foundation until 25 January 2017. For information: www.monasterodibose.it