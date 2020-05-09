enzo-miccio:-«i-will-tell-you-about-the-work-of-the-wedding-planner»-(and-the-problems-from-coronavirus)

And honestly who better than he could do it? Yes, because Enzo Miccio has consolidated this profession in Italy making it even more known (and recognized) thanks to rather popular TV formats, including Wedding Planners and bride wanted .

A complex profession around which many professionals rotate. The wedding sector has an impressive turnover which is estimated at around 300 billion dollars a year . The Italian share, according to the designer Gianni Molaro at ANSA is very important: 40 billions of euros. A thriving business that includes the approximately 700 companies that produce favors, photographers, jewelers and the industries whose products are purchased to a large extent by newlyweds, such as furniture factories.

On the work of the wedding planner there is sometimes a bit of confusion and some mistakenly associate it with the simple arrangement of flowers and the organization of sugared almonds. But this is not the case and with Enzo Miccio we have tried to clarify by also focusing on the damage that coronavirus is causing in the wedding sector.

Miccio, can you explain how this profession was born?

«The tradition of the wedding planner was born in the Anglo-Saxon countries where for some time there has been no marriage without such a consultant. In Italy it has established itself in the guise with which we know it today much later. I started this profession twenty years ago and I was a pioneer in our country “.

Was the added value brought by the wedding planner immediately understood?

“No, people struggled to understand what he could do because until then the organizer par excellence was the mother of the bride”.

Have you therefore supplanted the mother in the organization?

“Absolutely not. It continues to be an indispensable element: making friends with it is fundamental “.

So, in practice, what does a professional wedding planner do ?

«Doing the wedding planner does not mean sticking and scattering rose petals everywhere, but conceiving the project of a complex event and having a strong aptitude for problem solving . The wedding planner organizes the wedding from behind the scenes, trying to pull the strings of many different suppliers “.

In which sectors should you know how to move easily?

“To be credible, you need to have the necessary skills to relate to all of them and know a little about clothes, art, architecture, flowers, music, food and wines, art of the table, bon ton . Some of these skills can be learned and I myself have had a training academy for eleven years. Others, however, can be delegated to a qualified staff “.

A staff? But doesn't the wedding planner work alone?

«Very often not. For example, six people work in my company “.

Is the Italian education landscape for wedding planners rich?

“There is everything and more. Before choosing a course, however, it is very important to be well informed about the teaching staff and the organization. You cannot go into the chair and teach a profession without solid experience behind you. It takes a little humility. “

How do you understand if a wedding planner is not competent?

“Well, if the professional then simply puts future spouses in contact with suppliers, then you have to ask yourself a few questions”.

On the other hand, how do you identify a professional suited to your needs?

“Everyone chooses the wedding planner a little in their own image and likeness, also based on the type of event and the budget. Unlike twenty years ago, when wedding planners were counted on the fingers of one hand, today the panorama is richer and this is good because all brides should be able to count on an ally like the wedding planner . “

Only brides? Have you ever organized a wedding with the groom?

“Yup. I remember in particular a fantastic wedding of an American couple in Venice where I met the bride for the first time on the Wednesday before the wedding. Instead, he came from New York several times with his mother-in-law for details “.

Is the role of man in the organization of marriage therefore changing?

“In some cases, the groom is no longer the bride's accessory. Finally he too wants to have a part in the organization “.

How much can the advice of a wedding planner cost?

«It can vary a lot, as well as the other items of expenditure of a wedding, from flowers to the dress, which in haute couture can reach mind-boggling figures. The cost of a wedding planner depends on its value and the time it dedicates to its customers. But it remains true that you can get married on any budget “.

Yes, but in this period unfortunately we cannot get married completely because of the Coronavirus.

“The situation is dramatic because it misses an entire season. The April weddings were postponed first to July, then to September, and someone has chosen to climb to next spring. A bride will never be able to accept the security measures provided for in Phase 2, such as spacing and masks “.

A problem that is also reflected in those who intend to get married next year?

«Yes, because the wedding project starts a year in advance. So anyone planning a wedding for next year is doing it with options. There are no certain dates and without a date you can not do anything, neither stop a location nor go to a atelier to choose a dress . “

From an economic point of view, what does this mean?

«In a loss that already amounts to millions of euros. Marriage is an event that employs many families. Without forgetting the repercussions on travel related to weddings “.

What do you mean?

“Few people know it but Italy is the first country in the world for the number of places where foreigners want to get married. Venice, Rome, Florence and the Tuscan hills, Capri and Puglia, which has become fashionable in recent years. We have lost all these foreign spouses who would have generated a huge turnover “.

(Photo: © Enzo Miccio).

