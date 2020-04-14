eros-ramazzotti-and-the-memory-of-alex-baroni:-«your-art-is-missing-like-your-soul»

Time passes, but the pain remains. Strong, screeching, unbearable. Together, however, there is also the memory of the beautiful moments spent together, of the smiles and hugs of which the memory will forever retain a trace. This is what Eros Ramazzotti does on the anniversary of the death of his friend Alex Baroni, who passed away 18 years ago due to a road accident at the age of 35 years. «Hi Alex, it's already been 18 years. Your art is missing as your soul “ writes the singer on his Instagram profile together with a video that has gone viral that has collected thousands of comments and hearts.

The image of Eros and Alex together, photographed between the smiles and the joy of the encounter, flows while Alex's voice is heard in the background: Do not forget Disneyland is, in fact, the song that Eros chooses to accompany his memory of his friend. « How many companies are waiting for us and how many are falling down. How many mistakes are made and no one will forgive us » sings Baroni while the emotion slowly gives way to melancholy, to a void that, as Ramazzotti points out, does not will never be filled.

To survive, however, the music remains, the extraordinary voice of Alex Baroni that thousands of fans continue to keep alive as if he had never abandoned us. Three weeks earlier, Alex's mother, Marina, had left. Giorgia, the artist's ex-girlfriend, delivered through a moving message on Instagram: «Hi Marina, I want to think about you with your beloved son now, laughing at the madness of the life, what an exceptional woman you have been “.

Giorgia remembers Alex Baroni's mother, among the Coronavirus victims: "I want to think about you with your beloved son"

Giorgia: «The death of Alex Baroni, a chasm»