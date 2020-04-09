eros-ramazzotti:-«roberta-morise-and-i?-all-false,-only-a-healthy-friendship-»

It is a denial, but also an outlet. Eros Ramazzotti attacks the gossip with a low brim, guilty of putting it around false news in such a period delicate for the world and even more for the Italy . «In a historical moment for humanity, I still find myself denying an alleged love story with yet another pseudo-girlfriend ( Roberta Morise ), with which there is only one healthy friendship and artistic respect “.

For days, in fact, the indiscretion of the alleged flirtation between Eros and the co-host of « I Fatti Vostri », historical ex-girlfriend of Carlo Conti : nothing true – the artist is keen to point out – who also criticizes the timing : «I find myself reading about the drama of what is happening in the world and especially in my country “, he writes on his social channels.

« The many dead, the precarious situation of millions of families, the solitude of the quarantine who knows when it will end, of uncertain future of our children and ourselves. And then, the bitter contrast of false news that even my children will read and what will they want answers . Here, I find this really disgusting and inhuman “, continues Eros making him feel clear and strong his voice.

«No respect for all the victims and their families, for those who are still in danger , for doctors, the nurses and healthcare. No respect for my person, my children , my family, in short, indifference total in a truly delicate moment for humanity », concludes the singer, leaving a glimmer of optimism. «After the coronavirus many things will have to change . Come on Italy, we will get up stronger and, I hope, best . “

