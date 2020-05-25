eshkol-nevo,-the-“wish-vocabulary”-in-ebook-version

Wish vocabulary, the book born from the weekly column of Eshkol Nevo on the pages of Vanity Fair , from the 28 May arrives in ebook version at 6, 99 euro and in bookstores from 4 June.

A collection of twenty-six stories , as many as there are letters of the alphabet, which constitute an original journey inside the constellation of desires, feelings and impulses by a writer capable of penetrating like few in the most hidden folds of the human soul . There is the F of Ferita, where a small accident happened in a supermarket can change the meaning of big words like “racism” and “anti-racism”; the G of War, where an Escape room becomes a pretext for an ex pilot, to recall the past; there is the I of Italo Calvino, in which a walk through the streets of Rondovia, a city designed so that none of its inhabitants find a love of the past on the street, gives the feeling of having already known it through the pages of the Invisible cities .

To accompany the stories, the works of Pax Paloscia – one of the major protagonists of contemporary street art – who happily translate the dictionary of feelings of one of the protagonists of the international literary scene into images.

The ebook is available at 6, 99 euros (instead of 9, 99 euro) with the discount code NevoVanityFair reserved for Vanity Fair readers, valid and usable only from 28 May to 18 June.

