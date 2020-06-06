estelle-and-oscar-of-sweden,-the-new-(beautiful)-photos-of-the-swedish-royal-babies

The charge of the royal baby. Not just baby George, Charlotte and Louis. Among the monarchies of Europe there are also the beautiful Estelle , hereditary princess to the throne of Sweden, 7 years old (she is the same age as the eldest son of Kate Middleton and William) and her brother Oscar, 3. Per celebrating Nationaldagen, or National Day, the royal house has just released a series of beautiful new photos. They both wear Traditional Swedish.

The two play in the royal gardens. Estelle, who attends (not without controversy, as she is the first royal enrolled there) to a private school (the Campus Manilla), has now learned one of the first rules well of Swedish education: to spend as much time in the open air as possible.

Parents are the heir Victoria and former personal trainer Daniel Westling. Victoria has always been an out of the ordinary rebel princess. In addition to marrying a non-nobleman, he had a troubled adolescence and never hid the food problems, which have now been solved for a long time. Despite this (or thanks to it) , the 72 per cent of Swedes places great trust in her while the 41 percent would even like the king to retire and leave the throne free.

Meanwhile Victoria also teaches her daughter – future female queen, after the modification of the dynastic law that no longer allows her male brother to overcome her, even if born after – the traditions and the history of the monarchy. But only three days a week. For the rest Estelle must have a normal childhood. Little royal babies grow up.

