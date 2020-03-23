World
Eugenie of York: the most difficult birthday, amid scandals and pandemics
Browse gallery
The princess, nephew of Queen Elizabeth, turns thirty. But, between the Epstein case that has overwhelmed the father Andrea and the coronavirus that is putting at risk the wedding of his sister Beatrice, celebrating is hard. The love and wishes of her grandmother, however, give her a smile
Thirty years is a goal of life important that – to normal things – deserves to be celebrated in the big . Today, however, the princess Eugenie of York , in all probability is not of the right mood for a celebration in style. By the way, even if it were, the Great Britain categorically prohibited the gatherings of people to try to slow down the spread of coronavirus .
In short, with the pandemic that is raging almost everywhere, finding a window to smile is not easy. Besides the lockdown general to destroy Covid – 19, is putting at risk the marriage and of Eugenie's older sister, Beatrice , scheduled on 29 May in London: «The expected reception at Buckingham Palace will not be held for avoid risks », says a spokesman from Palazzo .
It remains to be seen whether at least the ceremony – maybe in form very private – it will be celebrated anyway. Eugenie, candidate number one at witness of the bride , therefore also remains at the window. To observe the second storm – this time public – after that – private – a few months ago: dad Andrea , in fact, has been involved in the s sexual candals of the suicidal entrepreneur Jeffrey Epstein .
A hurricane so powerful as to push Eugenie to abandon social media , to avoid possible controversies . On 22 January, then, the return with a post dedicated to her husband, Jack Brooksbank : «On this day, two years ago, we announced our official engagement », reads next to a tender photo. A union that seems to proceed to puffy sails , away from paparazzi and futile discussions.
On this day so important – in addition to sweet greetings from grandmother, Queen Elizabeth – will be just love to give a smile to the princess Eugenie .
READ ALSO
Beatrice of York cancels the wedding reception
READ ALSO
Coronavirus, Queen Elizabeth discovers video calls