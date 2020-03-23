eugenie-of-york:-the-most-difficult-birthday,-amid-scandals-and-pandemics

Thirty years is a goal of life important that – to normal things – deserves to be celebrated in the big . Today, however, the princess Eugenie of York , in all probability is not of the right mood for a celebration in style. By the way, even if it were, the Great Britain categorically prohibited the gatherings of people to try to slow down the spread of coronavirus .

In short, with the pandemic that is raging almost everywhere, finding a window to smile is not easy. Besides the lockdown general to destroy Covid – 19, is putting at risk the marriage and of Eugenie's older sister, Beatrice , scheduled on 29 May in London: «The expected reception at Buckingham Palace will not be held for avoid risks », says a spokesman from Palazzo .

It remains to be seen whether at least the ceremony – maybe in form very private – it will be celebrated anyway. Eugenie, candidate number one at witness of the bride , therefore also remains at the window. To observe the second storm – this time public – after that – private – a few months ago: dad Andrea , in fact, has been involved in the s sexual candals of the suicidal entrepreneur Jeffrey Epstein .

A hurricane so powerful as to push Eugenie to abandon social media , to avoid possible controversies . On 22 January, then, the return with a post dedicated to her husband, Jack Brooksbank : «On this day, two years ago, we announced our official engagement », reads next to a tender photo. A union that seems to proceed to puffy sails , away from paparazzi and futile discussions.

On this day so important – in addition to sweet greetings from grandmother, Queen Elizabeth – will be just love to give a smile to the princess Eugenie .

