«euphoria»:-zendaya-and-troubled-adolescence-on-sky-atlantic-confidential

Euphoria is not just a series about adolescence, but also on addictions, fears and connections. To unite the protagonists of the HBO series already confirmed for a second season and praised by a good part of the critics are, in fact, a series of problems that make the boys more human, multifaceted, fickle. Rue, played by Zendaya, is a teenager dependent on Fentanyl; Jules (Hunter Vanghn) a transgender girl looking for herself; Nate (Jacob Elordi) the captain of the football team who tries to hide his homosexuality, and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) an overweight young man who thinks to reinvent himself on the internet to gain money and trust.

A series to be discovered that will be broadcast today, Tuesday 19 May, prime time on Sky Atlantic Confidential, the pop- up channel powered by Vanity Fair which from 8 to 28 May occupies the canal 111 by Sky proposing female stories that made the history of television,

Many themes covered within the series: sexual violence, homophobia, drug addiction, transphobia, bullying, fat shaming . All framed by a particularly effective soundtrack and by a photograph that fades in shades of blue and purple as if it were the video clip of a pop star at the latest cry. The objection raised by someone is that Euphoria wants to talk about too many themes through language clearly cool and trendy, winking at a glossy packaging that screeches with the brutality of certain scenes, from the foam to the mouth that appears overdosed to the violence of a middle-aged man towards a girl who could be his daughter. Beyond this, it is clear that the series wants to give a voice to minorities and demonstrate that the problems of young people must not be taken aback or considered as passing crises.

The interpersonal journey undertaken by Rue, Jules and all the other protagonists brings us, in fact, to a reality that television has never fully investigated . The problem of addiction to Fentanyl, which in America has become the most passed off product among young people instead of marijuana, explodes, for example, in all its expressive power showing us that adolescence is not always that wonderful time of cooked and first kisses told by other teen drama. No. Euphoria goes deeper, digs and brings to light the ugliness of unpublished existences that, however, still have all their lives to be corrected and straightened. A consolation and condemnation together. With the hope that the euphoria of a moment will sooner or later turn into the serenity of a full existence.

