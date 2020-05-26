euridice-axen,-her-most-beautiful-looks

Few frills, a preference for trouser suits, and a sensuality that goes hand in hand with an innate dose of refinement. Class 1980, Eurydice Axen, Roman-Swedish actress, is a concentrate of inspirations and stylistic suggestions refined over time, between one red carpet and another, between one social post and another .

The sinuous dresses, with graceful and feminine lines, the tailored suits mannish , i dress fru fru with details see through alternate with the sporty and casual chic style of every day, as if they were the different facets of a single soul . Or the different faces of the characters that throughout her career she has been called to interpret. Tamara in Loro by Paolo Sorrentino, Luisa in Good but not very good by Francesco Mandelli, Mara Raimondi in the tv series The trial, just to name a few.

Waiting to see her again on the set, the actress was chosen as the protagonist of the fashion service, signed by Gaia Fraschini , of the special issue of Vanity Fair directed by Paolo Sorrentino, and on newsstands until June 2. Eurydice was captured by the photographer Alex Majoli while dancing, floating, embraced by the magical beauty of the Rome Opera House, open exclusively for Vanity Fair .

Images that tell the deafening silence of this era, and that void left by the pandemic, while Axen, in the role of a ghost wrapped in graceful and impalpable clothes, wanders between the stages and the audience to awaken its soul.

Collaborated on the service: Adriana Pinto de Azevedo

Make-up and hair Fulvia Tellone @simonebelliagency

Manicure Ilenia Lupo @ gamax

Producer on set For Production

Thanks for the kind collaboration the Rome Opera Theater

