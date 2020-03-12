Europe And Mena Smart Irrigation Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research has released a current and up-to-date Europe And Mena Smart Irrigation Market report that provides a detailed assessment of the value chain, a comprehensive study of market dynamics including drivers, constraints and opportunities, current trends, and industry performance analysis. In addition, critical aspects of key issues such as market competition, regional growth and market segmentation are examined in detail so that readers can gain a thorough understanding of the Europe And Mena Smart Irrigation market.

Europe And Mena Smart Irrigation Market was valued at USD 302.3 Million in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 14.17% from 2019 to 2026 and is expected to reach USD 855.0 Million by 2026.

The various contributors to the value chain in the Europe And Mena Smart Irrigation Market include manufacturers:

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Rain bird Corporation

Smart Hydro Power GmbH (Ltd.)

Hoogendoorn Growth Management B.V.

Puech & Asociados

Solem Irrigation

Samcla Esic

Eijkelkamp