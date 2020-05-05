eve-and-john-of-skam-and-the-meaning-of-betrayal-in-a-relationship:-why-is-it-betrayed?

In these lockdown days, people are dedicated to the most varied objectives: obtaining tans that even after a week in the Maldives, training for the New York marathon 2021 or understand the meaning of life. As far as I am concerned, I have decided to pursue much more humble goals, as it concerns me all Skam Italia and reflect a little on the relationships and their dynamics, one on all the betrayal .

In the first season of Skam, the storyline of Eva and Giovanni talks about it extensively. Betrayal is a bit the natural environment of their relationship, born precisely from an act of infidelity towards Laura , Eva's best friend and Giovanni's girlfriend, and continues to be a shadow that threatens the couple until the situation implodes.

Eva cheats on Giovanni apparently because she is convinced that he is doing the same, but the real reason for her action is the need to externalize her suffering in a bond which makes her unhappy. Unlike many, the two protagonists of Skam Italia immediately realize that the point is not the escapade itself (not by chance Giovanni forgives it), but the underground reasons that caused it existence. Although the problem seems overcome, in fact, she still decides to end the relationship.

In short, we often don't betray because we don't care about the other, but to externalize a malaise over which we don't feel we have control. Sometimes it is an attempt to independence or to re-discuss the balance of power in the couple, other times it is simply over and we realize it only at that moment.

Betrayal is a catastrophic and painful experience, it is true, but it is also a game changer, a turning point which finally prevents us from ignoring unresolved problems and allows us to set up a more honest dialogue on our feelings and our relationship needs. Exactly how Eva and Giovanni do, who in the end find themselves dealing with the question in a much more mature with what we would have expected, shifting the focus of the speech from indignation to honesty and learning to look the reality of their relationship in the eye.

And it is not a particular for granted, because when we talk about infidelity, I have the feeling that too often we don't really care what the other feels and that the fear of betrayal is more related to questions of pride and need for control and possession, that of love for oneself and one's partner.

Maybe the relationship is destined to end as it happens in Skam Italia , maybe not, and betrayal can become an unexpected opportunity for growth for both, also together . But we can't find out until we stop considering infidelity as the worst thing that can happen to us in a relationship.

I'm not saying that it doesn't hurt or that it's a positive thing, nor that there are no unforgivable betrayals (if you find yourself in a serial situation or in a parallel relationship, stop hurting yourself and that's it), but I'm sure that a new vision of infidelity could really help us to live relationships with a healthier approach or, at least, to conclude them with more awareness.

On the other hand, if there is one thing to concern Skam Italia is teaching me, it is that in relationships the border between right and wrong it is less clear than we think. And that even the most critical situations can sometimes prove to be precious tools to learn to know us better and to live this strange and beautiful life as a show with an open heart.