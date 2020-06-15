eve-hewson,-bono's-daughter-who-immediately-got-rid-of-the-label-of-“daughter-of”

She loves music. And yes, every now and then listen to a song by U2. Eve Hewson, second son of Bono Vox and activist and entrepreneur Ali Hewson immediately got rid of the “daughter of” label, choosing cinema (after graduating from New York University) and becoming a “Brooklyn resident fair”.

Born in Dublin on July 7 1991, has an older sister, Jordan, and two younger brothers, Elijah and John. And about growing up as the daughter of one of the most famous frontman in the world, she always said: « Mine is the typical father who embarrasses you . As a child she made me listen to the Backstreet Boys in the car, singing at traffic lights, and then she accompanies me to school in a dressing gown “.

So far we have seen her recite in Bridge of Spies by Steven Spielberg (played Tom Hanks' daughter), Lady Marian in Robin Hood by Taron Egerton and in Netflix's psychological thriller, Behind Her Eyes. In addition to in This must be the place by Paolo Sorrentino . And now, after spending the lockdown in Dublin with his parents, he will be among the protagonists of the new BBC drama The Luminaries.



Distinctive signs? Although Bono sang them on stage Happy Birthday for her 18 th birthday in front of thousands of people, has always had its feet on the ground. «I have a common face, rather trivial. I'm amazed at the success I'm having, because I always think people don't recognize me or forget me, “she said in a recent interview. While in love he professes himself absolutely single, after a story with Max Minghella , son of the famous director Anthony.

If he shares the humanitarian commitment with his parents, he does not even want to hear about music: «I am not in tune».

