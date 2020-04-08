even-the-eso-telescopes-are-on-standby-because-of-the-epidemic

The scientists from the European Southern Observatory greet us, putting us aside from the long break from scientific activity to deal with the emergency

The telescopes of the European Southern Observatory are paused: it happens for the safety of the operators, to be able to leave the dozens of scientists engaged in space exploration at home and thus contribute to the containment of the Covid pandemic – 19.

It had never happened in history. And astronomers let us know with this video, a mix of footage of the huge complexes of telescopes scattered throughout the southern hemisphere, plus a kind of greeting from each of them.

(Credit video: ESO Department of Communication)