every-moment-counts,-and-a-coffee-makes-us-remember-it

It is worth living every moment : how many times have we told each other? But maybe now that we spend all our time in the house we realize it much more than before. # iorestoacasa has become the hashtag of resilience, with which we tell a new home life made up of always different moments, virtual meetings with friends with group video calls but also small pleasures that we can enjoy more calmly than before.

An example above all is coffee : the symbol par excellence of rewarding breaks, moments to dedicate to yourself and to share with whom we love.

And it is a coffee that offers us a new inspiration to learn how to value our time: the protagonist of The Message , the social experiment of Nescafé .

The result is a video (which you see as the cover of this article) that makes us accountable for how important it is to exploit every moment, even those that may seem worthless, to give the importance it deserves to every gesture . It is a video shot during a women's ice skating competition in which, together with the athletes, friends and family appear in the stands waiting to start drinking Nescafé in the iconic red cup . Surprisingly, once finished, each of them finds a message at the bottom of the cup, a thought of love and an affectionate phrase that provokes reactions of joy and emotion.

It is proof that a small gesture is enough to make an extraordinary moment , to give a smile to those who receive it but also to those who it does. All this in the simplest way: thanks to the cup of coffee that has always kept us company and offers us the best and most immediate pretext for cultivating relationships. A moment for us, that we will always be able to give and give, even if virtually, while we are at home.

The photos of The Message:

Browse gallery