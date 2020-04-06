every-time-that-real-and-stars-have-sported-the-same-hairstyle

We have always admired them on the red carpet. We often peek at them through a screen while they are on the street or in the spotlight of an event chic, wrapped in sparkling outfits and equipped with a smile en pandant . Sometimes though, we have as a dejavù . Passing them to X-rays starting from the head, we have the feeling of observing something (read hairstyle) already seen . For example: l 'half pony , now super trendy and Kate Middleton likes it so much she practically copied / pasted it Angelina Jolie appeared on an overseas red carpet, not only with the same hairstyle, but even with the almost identical nuance chocolate of the Duchess of Cambridge.

BETWEEN KATE'S HAIR STYLES…

Moreover, we know that hair is the strong point of William's wife: from ponytails to curls, to extremely elegant harvests . Among these, a place of honor certainly occupies it the low effect disheveled chignon: a elaborate hairstyle which, however, gives a sense of naturalness and which the Duchess almost always sports on official occasions , becoming his own beauty signature . But what years before her Reese Whiterspoon, receiving the statuette during the night of the Oscars of the 2005 had already transformed into the trichological dream of all the romantic girls of the beginning of the Third Millennium.

… AND THE COLLECTIONS OF MEGHAN

Not only Kate, but because on the pitch for the «Royals» of course, Meghan Markle and his top knot bun sported in pregnancy, therefore, when Duchess of Sussex was still fully fledged. Very tight hair and a bun (probably made with a donut or donut , hair accessory that makes the chignon fuller and rounder), which then, in the version street style less compact, it has become one of the hairstyles last minute most loved by Jennifer Lopez . And the virtual twinning between the hair of the celebrities and those of the princesses continues between bouffant ultra fluffy, braids of all shapes and manner and ponytails defying gravity . All hairstyles à la page and not extremely difficult to achieve, enter the club of the « I see double ». If the stars and the emblazoned have looked at each other, why not do like them and try to make these hairstyles in lockdown , with tutorials, videos on Instagram & Co.?

In the gallery we have collections 10 hair twins from which to take inspiration , indicating the level of difficulty, with suggestions for products to use. Arm yourself with hair dryer, hairspray, polish, mousse, plate, bobby pins and everything else, then. Because where there are two style twins, there can be very good three.

