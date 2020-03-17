everyone-at-home-for-the-coronavirus:-10-tips-for-wardrobe-maintenance

We are isolated between our four home walls, it is a necessary measure to contain the virus that is putting everyone's life to the test. What is certain is that staying at home all this time is a new experience for many. Twenty-four hours are a lot, luckily 6/8 hours go away with sleep, but what about the rest of the day? Net of everyone's work commitments ( that working is more or less smart ), there are many suggested activities, ranging from reading a good book to binge watching of tv series . But in the long run, the sofa also demonstrates its limits and the desire to get busy with something concrete may emerge, such as starting to comb through the wardrobe.

Here are ten tips for the maintenance of your clothes forced into the closets for a couple of weeks . Laundries are currently among the activities still open but as we are reminded of from many quarters, following the hashtag # iorestoacasa is the right thing to do in order to return to our daily lives. Lindi and pinti though.

The leather bag

We throw it on all sides, scratches and rain spots mark our appendix. In normal conditions we would not care but in these days we could also put our bags in a row and try to restore them with new products that we find comfortably at home. With a cloth soaked in cleansing milk or whole milk you can remove the stains, with the more stubborn ones you can try with the eraser. The work must subsequently be perfected with a pass of dry cloth. For normal maintenance, instead, moisturizer is recommended, the same that we use for our body (it must not contain alcohol). It would then be put back in the bag that kept it at the time of purchase but if you no longer own it and you give yourself to decluttering these days, maybe some pillowcase like that of the pillow will pop up in which to store it. Avoid plastic: the skin needs to breathe .

The wool sweaters

It's a moment to throw a nice wool sweater in the washing machine and find it the size of the Barbie. Now that there is time, it is good to proceed with hand washing. Fill with warm water (colder than warm) and immerse the sweater with a dose of detergent for delicates, baby shampoo in the case of cashmere: for this fiber in particular, do not rub but above all read carefully the label since in some cases it must necessarily be dry cleaned. The wool must be rinsed thoroughly with cold water without wringing. The garment will then be placed on a towel that will be used, with pressure, to remove the access water. In order to have a sweater that is proof of Katie Holmes' perfection, it is necessary to dry it naturally without hanging it because of the risk of finding it out of shape. Unless that's the desired result, to have a more air '90 s.

Silk

If there is a fabric that needs special care, it is silk. It is washed by hand in abundant cold water and the detergent to be used must be as neutral as possible even as regards the perfume. Here too, the rule of not wringing in the rinse phase applies where for an excellent result you can add a few drops of hair conditioner which guarantees softness . As in the case of wool, the towel method is always valid even if the pressure to be applied must be even lighter. Here, however, it can be applied regularly: direct sunlight is not welcome.

Velvet

Even more complicated to wash is velvet, above all because the temptation of the washing machine is perhaps stronger. Before acting, check the composition: depending on the fiber of which it is composed, it will be treated differently . The precautions are more or less those of the previous hand washes (mild soap and lukewarm water tending to cold) but perhaps the one to pay more attention to is the time of drying. Attention because every crease could leave a mark : for this as it dries it should be brushed in the direction of the “fur” even when the velvet is ribbed. It is preferable not to iron, if you do, always turn the garment upside down. Once cleaned and combed, the velvet is hung in a hanger and not folded. It would be a shame to frustrate all these precautions for laziness or sloppiness.

The sequins

Even the spangles should be washed, however, with care. If putting a closet in place a sparkle that you can't wait to wear at the first party to which they invite you after the isolation is finished , remember to do not give in to the enticements of the washing machine even if it promises you an adequate wash . Before soaking the sequined garment in cold water, turn it upside down after fastening the zips and buttons. To remove odors such as sweat, for example, you can add vinegar to the water by insisting in the affected area and then proceed to regular washing with mild detergent. For the rest, you can proceed as indicated for the wool, dabbing the sequins with the towel, being careful not to treat the garment abruptly. The very small colored and bright discs could break and lose color.

Sequins at the last Bottega Veneta fashion show. Getty Photos

The sneakers

To clean them properly, sneakers must be practically dismembered. The white laces should be washed by hand with soap and water, a little degreaser for the most difficult stains. However, to have a perfect and brilliant result, the suggestion is an immersion in hot water and bicarbonate . If possible, remove the inner sole and wash it separately: the bicarbonate in this case will be used to remove bad odors. The external part should also be treated with caution. Depending on the material with which they are made, they must be glazed or with a cloth (in the case of elastic fabric or nylon) or with a used toothbrush (if the shoes are in leather): in both cases water and Marseille soap go well. If there are spots or shadows that do not go away there is an additional weapon to unsheathe: dishwashing detergent . Drying is more important than washing: sneakers must take as much air as possible (open the tongue well) so they must not be near heat sources or in direct sunlight.

Reinforce the buttons

What better time than this to secure the buttons on our clothes? Of all the household chores, this is perhaps the most delayed. A laziness that is paid every time when you tie something there is nothing to put in the buttonhole. If in the most fortunate cases, the button is only slow or has been recovered before losing it forever, with needle and thread and a little patience, the question can be resolved . Among the tricks to make everything safer there is to insert a pin (to be removed later) between the fabric and the button around which to give a few turns of thread to be sealed with an end point: it is better not to sew it too tightly on the fabric. To be on the side of the buttons, it is appropriate to say it, you can pass a brushstroke of transparent enamel and to stay really safe, you should sew a small button on the back. This trick would deserve the hashtag #onlythebrave but an excess of concern could be counted among the unexpected consequences of the pandemic.

The tie-dye

If you spend time tidying your wardrobe these days, it's easy to find old faded or forgotten shirts at the bottom of the drawers. The technique tie-dye is a bit laborious but it could take you more than an hour especially on the weekend, proving to be a nice game for family too. This slightly freaky style had recently conquered the catwalks: a cleverly stained shirt could give a hippie and fashion twist to the forced living room . If, as is easy to predict, there are no colors for fabrics in the home (the original version of the technique involves tying the garments and dipping them in the dyes), then you can think of an easier alternative: just take the bottle of bleach, a pair of gloves to protect yourself and plastic to avoid damage or unexpected stains . It starts by twisting the shirt on itself, tightening it all with twine or elastic. Since the result will be dictated by chance, especially for less practical people, you can choose whether to completely immerse the t-shirt in hot water and bleach for about a quarter of an hour or whether to tap it in the center of the “sausage” and then in the edges: the longer the color changes, the more the risk of puncturing the fabric. The shirt is then rinsed in still tied cold water and, once all traces of bleach have been removed, the elastics can be removed. At this point, you can throw it in the washing machine or on its own or with something else you don't care for (the bleach will continue to bleach) and you can finally dry and see the effect it has. The procedure is more difficult to explain than to perform: fortunately the web is full of tutorials .

The blogger Aida Domenech in tie-dye outside the MSGM fashion show – Photo Getty.

How to remodel jeans

Of all, perhaps this will be the most valuable advice. At home to kill time all you do is cook and snack, a few extra pounds, if you don't pay attention, is guaranteed . The day will come when we will have to wear jeans again and perhaps knowing how to gain a few centimeters is useful. One of the methods, among other things much seen in the movies' 80, is to immerse yourself in the bathtub with your pants for about ten minutes . By avoiding dripping everywhere, with the jeans still wet you can do some bending as if you were in the gym or at yoga: it is not about tightening or enlarging but of modeling the denim right on our body. For drying, if you are patient and if there are conditions, you can hold on a little longer and then move on to the usual method. To complete the work, put your jeans back on and do two more gymnastic exercises, and you're done. And for those who don't have a bathtub? You can take a sprinkler with strictly non-boiling water and steam it on yourself by spreading the fabric with your hands or you can lay it on the dampened ironing board and pass the hot iron in the points to loosen. Before de remise en forme , in order not to tighten them again, it is better either to wash them by hand or not to wash them at all. This trick was revealed to us some time ago by Victoria Beckham who said she never washed her jeans to keep them perfect . Then there is a school of thought, who knows if the same as the ex Posh Spice, that germs are eliminated by putting them in the freezer and that the stains are removed with a little vodka. Obviously, this advice is for those who feel like sacrificing a bit of it at home Bloody Mary.

Victoria Beckham in jeans (unwashed). Photo Getty.

Cleaning the jewels

At this point the last outpost of the enemy dust in these strange days is the treasure chest of the joys, more or less precious. If you feel vaguely to polish even the gold of Confirmation and Communion, know that you just have to dip briefly rings or something else in a bowl of hot water and a tip of dish detergent . Very gently, dry everything with a soft cloth that does not scratch the jewels.

Silver can be revived with toothbrush and toothpaste, always using a delicate hand, or with the usual baking soda dissolved in hot water. What many will not know is the chemical reaction with a cleaning effect that is generated between salt and aluminum capable of eliminating dirt . The salt must be dissolved in lukewarm water in an aluminum container, such as the oven one: after a few minutes it can be dabbed with a cloth or, for greater shine, rub with aluminum foil. If a neutral pH soap for children is needed for pearls , for diamonds we come to the aid of nothing but Angela Kelly , the trusted assistant of Queen Elizabeth . In fact, he confessed in The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe , the book he released in the fall of last year, which to remove the lacquer stains encrusted on the diamonds a drop of well diluted detergent for dishes and, twist, to have them sparkling instead just pour a drop of gin in the water (not toned though) . Among Amuchina, home remedies for disinfecting and bleaching, the theme of alcohol is very present in Coronavirus times. What can I say: drink (and remove stains) responsibly.

