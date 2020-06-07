everything-we-talked-about-in-the-first-stage-of-the-wired-next-fest-2020

In the two days dedicated to digital health, the starting point could only be the Covid pandemic – 19, between research scientific and perspectives. But there was also talk of bioprinting, robotic surgery, telemedicine, fake news, ways of doing science, epidemiological big data and much more

The digital in the service of health . This is the theme, and also the mission, of the third edition of Health , the all-digital event in two days that opened the Wired Next Fest 2020 and which brought together on a single virtual stage beyond 40 speaker Italian and international. Thursday 5 and Friday 6 June, in an intense non-stop direct, we spoke first of science and health policy , but also of frontier research , with a cutting edge technology applied to personal care and – as always – for the future. Starting, of course, with a profound reflection on the meaning and the outcome of the pandemic of Covid – 19 . The next digital events of the Wired Next Fest will be the 18 June , on 9 is 23 July and finally the 17 is 30 September , waiting for the festival live on 10 is 11 October in Milan.

“What we have learned from the epidemic is that the National Health Services must be placed at the center of policies “, stated at the opening the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza . “And that health must become a main theme of the government actions of each country, as a fundamental public good”. In his speech the minister also underlined how in a moment of difficulties citizens do not need quarrels between the different administrations, but a collaboration and synergy that allow to make effective the right to health .

Minister of Health Roberto Speranza at the Wired Next Fest 2020

Alberto Mantovani , immunologist and scientific director of Humanitas, has instead focused on what science does not know , or rather on the doubt as the very foundation of the research method. “The two pillars of science are putting data first and then l ' honesty in front of the data itself “, he explained. “If there is one thing on which it is easy to make mistakes, and on which we are more uncertain, it is the predictions . But if we had used – and used – the data correctly, we would have had less problems ”. In the past but also in the present.

The same data theme remained central also in the panel with Nino Cartabellotta , president of the Gimbe Foundation, who told how the environmental factors , the will be decisive for the evolution of the epidemic ) individual behaviors and 3T strategies of testing, tracking and treatment. “At this stage we are going in random order” , he warned “and in nurse of optimism we risk losing two thirds of the decisive factors to avoid a new surge of contagions “. He then underlined how, distributing the Regions according to the prevalence of Covid – 19 and the percentage increase in cases, Lombardy and Liguria are the only two with values higher than the rest of the country.

“The return to the actual normal , the definitive one, will depend on the local evolution of the epidemic ”, reiterated Päivi Kerkola , CEO of Pfizer Italia. During the interview also explained that the lockdown has impacted on the pharmaceutical world both for the research and development part, but also in terms of production and logistics chain of product distribution. “We have also seen a change in the behavior of patients, who have turned a lot less to their doctors and healthcare facilities for fear of contagion ”, he added. “And also we realized that to do smart working it is not enough to give a computers to people and make them work from home, but a cultural change is needed. “

Taking a look beyond national borders, the Chief medical officer of Helios Health Ralf Kuhlen gave his own explanation of why Germany was able to reduce Covid's lethality most of all – 19. “The epidemic came with a little delay compared to the first countries, and this advantage gave time to organize . But there are also other factors: the German population does not have many intergenerational contacts , so that the elderly have remained protected from the infection more than in other countries, and the places in intensive care were many more than elsewhere than the population “, has explained. Adding that, net of these factors, the German situation was not at all different from the Italian one.

“Contributing to the difficulties of Lombardy was the misfortune of the time factor, the seniority of the population, the interconnection between generations, the high commuting and the high population density “, confirmed Luciano Ravera , CEO of Irccs Humanitas Clinical Institute. Delays, short-sighted decisions on RSAs and investments that are too scarce in healthcare have certainly made a negative contribution, but hospitals have shown knowing how to combine all the professionalism they collect and to be able to reorganize quickly, both physically and procedurally. Thinking about the future, “the link between territorial and hospital health is an opportunity to be fully exploited in the coming years” , he added “and the other synergy to work on is the ever closer collaboration between care , research and teaching ” .

Wojciech Wiewiórowski, European Data Protection Supervisor, at the Wired Next Fest 2020

From training to privacy issues, Health was also Wojciech Wiewiórowski , European Guarantor for Protection some data. The theme, of course, were the apps of contact tracing : “some principles of Gdpr may be applied less rigidly when public health is at stake “, he explained, ” but it is essential that these solutions remain temporary , which can be completely off , that the data are used only for the specific purpose for which they were collected and to know with extreme precision who owns them, without being satisfied with knowing that they are on public servers “ . Wiewiórowski added that expectations, priorities, principles and guidelines in terms of privacy will not change in the post-pandemic, but it will become even more asking and demanding transparency on the uses that are made of the data.

On the digital solutions, but devoted to the fight against Aids , the intervention of Cristina Le Grazie , Executive director of Medical affairs Gilead Sciences Italia. “Today in Italy they live with the HIV virus around 120 thousand people , of which the 15% does not even know that it is a carrier , “he said. Just the themes of the emergence of the submerged cases and the improvement of the quality of life of the AIDS patient were central to the hackaton Devs for Health , born from the idea of ​​collecting from doctors and patients indications on needs still unmet. “The young generations no longer have awareness of the HIV virus, therefore report to the overturn the information and the formation on this infection is decisive “, concluded.

The talk with Ilaria Capua , director was also focused on the importance of our self-awareness as a species of the One Health Center of Excellence, University of Florida. “Instead of considering the environment as something that surrounds us, we must realize that everything is interconnected as if we were in an aquarium, that we are dependent from other forms of life and that the resources are finite and limited “. In short, the pandemic is an epochal phenomenon that is transforming our relationship with ourselves: “we suddenly felt animals , pieces of the virus transmission chain. This brings us back to our earthly nature and yells at us that there are many things that are not going well “, he added, also reiterating the importance of having open access scientific data and methods of analysis that do not look at the single data but at the patterns that are created as a whole.

“The data is fundamental and, beyond the transmission issues, the two main themes are the storage and the processing “, summarized Federico Protto , CEO of Retelit. Which also confirmed that the Italian network has withstood the stress pandemic test , despite there being apprehension for smart working, entertainment and gaming . “However, a distinction must be made” , he specified, “one thing is the general infrastructure , another is the use of broadband or ultra-broadband in the private homes . For the individual citizen, connectivity at home continues to be a problem, with great inequalities depending on the areas of the country “.

Another Italian problem is “the deficiency in those processes that go from the genesis of the business idea until succeeding in scaling a business, including in particular the critical phase of raising capital “, said Roberto Ascione , CEO and founder of Healthware Group. “However, there is an increasing number of hospitals, medical centers and other healthcare facilities that are investing in technology and in transformation “, emphasized Marta Gaia Zanchi , Founder of Nina Capital, CEO and Founder of Healthware Group. Genenta Science Co-Founder, chairman and CEO Pierluigi Paracchi added that it is possible to collect money from private funds, from visionaries and other realities that invest in new technologies, admitting however that “Italy produces scientific results like France and almost like Germany, but in terms of investments collected we are far behind “. And Eugene Borukovich , Founding Board member of YourCoach.Health, explained from his privileged observatory that “Many young people are aspiring to be not only doctors and health system operators, but also entrepreneurs and startupper in the same area, and in particular in the biotechnology “.

Of another problem much prior to the onset of the pandemic, namely how to combat addictions to the sound of innovation, we spoke with Salvatore Giancane , medical toxicologist of the SerD of Bologna. “Up to now the primacy on the net has been of the drug trafficking , which has been able to use digital technologies in a truly effective and productive way, while institutions have limited themselves to unattractive static sites “, he noted. And Alfio Lucchini , psychiatrist and member of the Federserd National Bureau, broadened the perspective, “there are other addictions without substances, from gambling to addictions to social network “, he said, ” and it doesn't work forgotten that the goal is not only to stop the use of substances, but to improve the conditions of life , health and work of people “. If significant innovations have been lacking in the addiction sector for some time, today there are new formulations of drugs with slow release , which are well suited to today's need for physical distancing. “Furthermore, the first steps are being taken in digital therapeutics , that is, therapies that can be prescribed with a equivalent of the active principle in totally digital formulation “, added Rodolfo Perriccioli , Marketing manager of Molteni Farmaceutici.

A Health then talked about health current affairs with Andrea Crisanti , director of the Virology and microbiology laboratory at university of Padua. “We have done 200 thousand swabs and have been found 5 thousand positive, so retrospectively today we could analyze the viral loads recorded to see how they have changed over time “, he explained, regarding the importance of carrying out the ndagini complet and first reaching conclusions on the evolution of the new coronavirus. And regarding the epidemiological data , he added: “At this moment the transparency should not have compromises, and it should be total for everyone “.

Andrea Crisanti at the Wired Next Fest 2020

From transparency to fake news, with the scientific journalist Roberta Villa there was talk of the virus of disinformation. “The right approach in a context of infodemic is that of empowerment , of helping people to have more skills and to know those mechanisms by which you become a victim of bias and mental traps “, he said. Adding that in the face of a new and unknown pathogen, scientists should refrain from giving too many certainties: “the theme of uncertainty should always be underlined, using conditional and clarifying that things were said as far as was known at that moment, not absolute truths “.

“During the most intense months of the pandemic, journalists from all over the world did an extraordinary job of debunking and put a lot of information online “, stressed Dimitra Dimitrakopoulou of the Mit Media Lab and of the University of Zurich. “But even the best efforts are destined to fail if he does not try to give us an answer in the right times and ways to people's needs, questions and concerns “, he warned.

Of vaccines and therapies Car-T told instead Eva Runggadier , director of clinical research for Janssen Italia. “For the clinical research already under way, we focused on minimizing the risk of infection , on guaranteeing therapeutic continuity and on maintaining the scientific value of clinical studies in progress, taking for example home therapies “. Against the new coronavirus, however, the hope is to get to have a valid therapeutic option during the course of 2021.

The first day of Health ended with the intervention of Stella Kyriakides , European Commissioner for Health, who explained why supranational coordination is needed to deal with the pandemic. “I close contacts and possible infections must be able to be communicated when moving from country to country “, he said, ” and until there is a vaccine the virus will be in circulation: finding an effective one is crucial not only for the States of the European Union, but for all the countries of the world, which must have access to the vaccine when there will be, without creating inequalities “.

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health, at the Wired Next Fest 2020

Friday began instead under the banner of bioprinting with Anthony Atala , director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine. “The organs printed in 3d with c ellule and live tissues , also in miniature, they can be valuable in fighting Covid – 19, in particular to test the effectiveness of treatments and to better understand the effect of the virus on different parts of the body “, he explained.

Three-dimensional printing again, but with hard materials, together with sensors and robotics were at the center of the intervention on digital orthopedics by Stefano Bini , founder and chair digital Orthopedic Conference San Francisco. “The measurement of movements through the sensors today is very good” , he said, “But we have not yet reached the point where an artificial intelligence algorithm can do the orthopedic triage to the patients and identify the pathologies and problems, or can perform a predictive analysis on the evolution of a medical condition “.

On the same fil rouge the participation of Franca Melfi , director of the Aoup Pisa robotic surgery center. “Today we can simulate surgery without having a real patient” , he announced. “You can process images with engineering techniques, then use 3d printers to build a model and simulate the intervention the day before “. All this serves both the first operator surgeon, but also for students and medical specialists to learn how to manage the anatomical variability possible. But beware of misunderstandings: “Robotic surgery should be called robot-assisted surgery , not he is an android with a scalpel in his hand “.

Speaking of surgical operations, the oncology oncology at the time of the coronavirus was also taken into consideration. “In 2019 we had 370 thousand new diagnoses of cancer “, he said Claudia Molteni , Marketing and customer innovation manager of Roche, “and if you look at the data of the last few months you can estimate about 20 thousands of diagnoses of cancer, in addition to the 'having postponed surgery, administration of therapies and other important initiatives “. This is why it is time to focus also on open innovation , to find innovative solutions for the management of patient flows and hospital structures.

“What has already happened in radiology with imaging techniques, today is happening in the hematological field with genomics : it becomes important to know the value and meaning of genomic tests to be able to prescribe them in the correct way and make the most of them “. Thus Matteo della Porta , head of the Leukemia and Myelodysplasie section in Humanitas and Humanitas University professor, who also explained how through digital skills , hybrid professionalism and between the traditional doctor and the data scientist will be created .

Transversal to many interventions, and in a sense visionary, have been the assessments on what the pandemic will leave us in inheritance . “The centrality of the Healthcare System will remain as a central value for society, with a delivery model that measures the clinical outcomes and not the amount of services provided “, suggested Michele Perrino , President and CEO of Medtronic Italia Spa. “But the most important news is cultural , because with the increasingly important arrival of digital technology we must develop a vision of healthcare not in silos , but cohesive and responsible in which public and private must work together “.

And just about technology developed in Italy against coronavirus, we chatted with Giacomo Cuttone , nuclear physicist and executive of research at the National Laboratories of the South in Catania, and with David Vannozzi , general director of Cineca. “From a database with 500 billions of molecules , we have narrowed the field to the current 50 more promising to fight the virus, doing what would take years in a month “, said quest 'last. While Cuttone added: “The Italian experimental particle accelerators were used for the analysis of bacteriological filtration and the breathability of materials to produce masks , and deep learning is also used to better understand which diagnostic tests carry out on patients negative results to t oropharyngeal amp “.

Another approach is that of genomics , told at the Wired Next Fest by the Head of Neurogenomics Human Technopole Giuseppe Testa . “The challenge of precision medicine accepted by the LifeTime for COVID project is based on the 3 pillars: the omic medicine , at the single cell level, the interception medicine , with which we try to intercept the disease very early, and then the application of all this to the contingency of an emergency situation such as the Covid pandemic – 19 “.

Other technology told to Health, beyond the health emergency, is the telemedicine used for diabetic patients with cardiovascular complications. “Telemedicine allows not only to better treat the patient, but also to reduce the cost overall assistance, hospitalizations and emergency room access “, clarified Nicoletta Luppi , president and CEO of MSD Italia. “By adopting this large-scale approach, savings could be made 1. 260 euro per patient per year, which multiplied by 1.3 million diabetic patients with these characteristics means a saving for Italy of 1.6 billion euros “.

The image of health is instead the title of the talk of Alessandro Gandolfi , photographer, journalist and Founder of Parallelozero. “The empty streets were the first image that came to everyone's eyes, but then other keys of interpretation were sought such as the birth of the new hospitals and then the emergency linked to the lack of oxygen cylinders ” . In addition to documenting the emergency, Gandolfi also presented his works related to science and immortality , to attempts around the world to prolong human life and to become biologically immortal. Equally original is the theme of the aquatettura , the underwater architecture told by Noemi Bitterman of the Israel Institute of Technology: “Instead of skyscrapers, let's start thinking about structures that develop inside the sea ” .

Less futuristic, but dramatically current, is the theme of obesity . “The obese have an average life expectancy of 10 years less, and the last 10 years of life are spent in poor health. So they get lost 20 years of life in health “, concluded Michele Carruba , president of the Advisory board by Obecity. “Although it is not a popular national theme, it is a problem especially in the more younger generations “, added Davide Verdesca , Chairman & CEO SG Company Spa . “And for this, with a project like Obecity, it is necessary to leverage on prevention and on correct lifestyles “, he stressed Elena Busetto , Country corporate social responsibility & Philanthropy lead Medtronic Italia.

Among the topics on frontier research there is that of autopsies on cancer patients: “With computerized techniques you can view and obtain the phylogenetic tree of the tumor, then see the various populations and mutations of cancer cells “, explained Mariam Jamal-Hanjani of the Ucl Cancer Institute. While Assaf Shapira , researcher in regenerative medicine Tel Aviv University, told the realization of a small 3D printed human heart: “The basic idea is that you can avoid the problem of discards post-transplant, but before seeing such a therapeutic option in action decades “ will pass.

On the health policy front, however, it was very clear Esty Shelly , of the Israeli Ministry of Health: “While the bank can go to the 100% on digital, medicine will never be completely digital “.

“Medicine will no longer be the same as before, nor will assistance to people” , he added Ilaria Prato , Associate director public affairs of Biogen. “At this moment all the experiences are being put together to draw a summary from a patient perspective “. And he recounted the great resilience demonstrated once again by patients with multiple sclerosis even during the lockdown, culminating in the series I'll tell you about my strength – I do not choose , also translated into podcast .

“I needs change” is instead the observation of Marco Sesana , Country manager & CEO of Generali Italia and Global Business Lines . “Now the need is felt above all for security in the event of disasters and pandemics, but also the need to have a reference point for health, and the value of the self-sufficiency and savings “. Also underlining, among the most relevant words to look to the future, the pragmaticity in the relationship between public and private.

To summarize the lessons imparted by the new coronavirus was Walter Ricciardi , president of Mission Board on Cancer and consultant of the Ministry of Health. “First of all, never neglect the funding and the people of the health system. Then, remember that not only the hospital exists, but also the territory and intermediate structures. Finally, the importance of prevention “. In short, the pandemic would surely come sooner or later, and the same will happen in the future, so don't prepare “it would be foolish” .

The final block of the event was instead entrusted to Alessandro Vespignani , director of Mobs Lab Northeastern University, and to Massimo Galli , director of infectious diseases of the Luigi Sacco Hospital. “Many of the decisions that are being made now look nationally” , said the first, “but with the reopening there will be international issues . If we lose contact with data we lose contact with reality and the facts , and it is essential to respect professionalism: a virologist is not an economist, nor vice versa “. Galli explained instead that “the so-called patient one is not the real patient one, which probably dates back to 25 January “, and above all launched a warning for the future: “There is talk of disease X , the one that could really put us in crisis, which is not this new coronavirus, but may sooner or later arrive ”. And we can't be found unprepared like this time.