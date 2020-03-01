everything-you-need-to-know-about-hand-sanitizers

The Covid emergency – 19 made them indispensable. And precisely for this reason they are currently among the most difficult products to recover from off and online pharmacies, supermarkets and other authorized distributors. At least this is happening in the regions of Northern Italy, where Coronavirus has spread faster. Let's talk about hand sanitizers, the same named in the first point of the 10 very useful rules to avoid contagion .

But what exactly do these gels / sprays do? What do they contain? How long does their effectiveness last from the time of application? Do they really protect us? We talked about it with Emanuela Fogli, specialist in dermatology at San Pier Damiano Hospital in Faenza.

HAND DISINFECTANTS: WHAT DO THEY CONTAIN?

«Most home gel / wipes / sprays disinfectants are based on alcohol or nitrogen derivatives, and contain fragrances for perfume and emollients (aloe / chamomile) for make them less aggressive. Generally, non-detailed characteristics such as antibacterial / antiseptic / antimicrobial are advertised in the list of ingredients “.

WHEN ARE THEY USED?

«In all cases where it is not possible to wash your hands. The alternative are precisely the sanitizing gels that exist both in the form of a gel and in the form of a spray or wipes. The duration of protection depends on the conditions in which we find ourselves and on how much and how we use our hands: if you travel by train or subway the duration of protection from bacteria is less than when you are at home “.

IS ​​HYGIENIZATION INSTANT?

“ It has an immediate action or is effective within thirty seconds of application”.

APPLICATION FREQUENCY?

“A minimum quantity of product massaged on the hand and left to air dry is sufficient. The application must be repeated with a frequency that depends, also in this case, on the situation, but in principle it is better not to abuse it because the alcoholic part contained in them can be irritating and cause irritative dermatitis if used for long periods or in quantities. excessive. “

CAN GEL / SPRAY / TOWELS REPLACE THE SOAP CLEANER?

« No, because soap, associated with a correct cleaning method, guarantees a more effective and lasting removal of bacteria. The soap, in fact, removes the lipid layer that covers the skin and on which bacteria proliferate, while the sanitizer limits the microbial proliferation and makes the skin environment hostile to the persistence / proliferation of germs on the skin surface thanks to degreasing and disinfectant substances . “

CAN THEY ALSO BE USED IN OTHER BODY PARTS?

“These products are designed to be used on the hands, never on the face or near the mucous membranes because they can cause irritation”.

AND APPLIED ON THE SURFACES?

«They are not indicated for the disinfection of surfaces, for which specific products exist» .



HOW TO USE GEL / SPRAY / TOWELS CORRECTLY?

«The correct maneuvers for the application of the sanitizer are the same as for washing: back, palm up to the wrist, one hand against the other, fingers and spaces interdigital, and nails. If we are in a public bathroom, being able to choose, it is preferable to dry our hands in an air diffuser , or using disposable paper towels, avoiding as far as possible the rolls of fabric. After washing, it is recommended not to touch the taps and the door handles, paper towels can be used to protect the hands or in the absence of the elbow. Before the application of the gel, as well as before washing with water and classic soap, rings and bracelets should be removed because they are receptacles of bacteria and make it difficult to clean the whole area of ​​the hand in a homogeneous way “.

DO THEY ALSO WORK FOR CHILDREN?

«There are no specific products for children, common sense is needed because children have a more delicate skin than adults. Also in this case it would be preferable, where possible, to wash your hands with soap and water, being careful to rub your hands for at least 60 seconds, starting from the back up to the wrist and then continue on the palm, fingers and interdigital spaces and finally nails “.

IF I DO NOT WASH MY HANDS AND USE GEL, DO I ELIMINATE ALL THE BACTERIA?

“No, the only way to be sure of deeply sanitizing your hands is washing with soap and water, especially if your hands are visually dirty, followed by drying”.

IF I USE SANITIZING GEL AND THEN I APPLY THE HAND CREAM I CANCEL THE EFFECT?

“Yes, because I'm going to nullify the sanitizing action since the cream is not sterile. All the more so if the cream has been open for some time and therefore contaminated. The same applies to silicone barrier creams that work like a glove avoiding direct skin contact with external agents “.

BETWEEN GEL AND SPRAY, WHAT IS THE MOST EFFECTIVE PRODUCT?

“Being able to choose the gel it is more powerful because it guarantees a more uniform and homogeneous application compared to a spray product. The composition, however, is the same “.

DOES THE DO-IT-YOURSELF GEL WORK?

“ In these days in which the sanitizers have been snapped up, strange recipes are read on the web to create do-it-yourself sanitizing products that should be evaluated one by one regarding their effectiveness. In reality, not everyone knows that there are alcohol / bicarbonate / vinegar / hydrogen peroxide / boric water / lysoform products in the houses which are always useful on the hands and surfaces “.

