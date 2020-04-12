everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-antibody-test-that-will-be-done-in-lombardy

The researchers of the Policlinico San Matteo of Pavia worked on it for more than a month. And now the serological test that detects the presence of antibodies in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 is ready. The private company that developed it should obtain, by the end of April, the CE mark and the authorization for emergency use (Eua) of the Food and Drug Administration (Fda). So from that date, as the Lombardy councilor for Health Gallera had announced, the new test can be used to screen the population.

How this exam works, explains Dr. Carlo Nicora, general manager of San Matteo di Pavia.

What are the serological tests for?

“Serological tests are performed from the blood and measure the presence of antibodies, which are formed at different times and quantities (IgM production starts 7 days after the onset of symptoms; IgG after 14 days from the start of symptoms). In the initial stages of the disease (incubation of 0 – 14 days and in the phase of symptoms i.e. disease in progress) the serological tests do not replace the nasal swabs that certify if a person is infected and contagious. “

There are different types of tests, both quantitative and qualitative. What are the differences and how does the one developed in your laboratories work?

«Serological tests are divided into rapid tests: just a drop of blood obtained by pricking a finger. This test gives a positive result in 15 min; if positive two bars appear (they have a low precision as they are negative in the initial incubation phase for the first 7 – 10 days and have a low sensitivity). These qualitative tests indicate only if (now or previously) a person has come into contact with Sars-CoV-2 but they are not able to exclude being contagious, much less being immune from the disease “.

And the quantitative one?

«It is carried out through a normal blood sample and the result can be obtained in 1-2 hours. These quantitative tests measure the amount (value) of antibodies present in the blood (IgM and IgG) that are present during the symptom phase (disease) and from healing. Quantitative tests measure the total value of antibodies in subjects who have definitely come into contact with Sars-CoV-2: both asymptomatic (but in any case after 7 – 10 days from the initial date of the infection) and patients with symptoms of the upper airways. They also measure the value of neutralizing antibodies in subjects who have contracted the infection and are recovering or recovering. They are the subjects who have certainly developed antibodies that prevent the virus from replicating and therefore are very likely to be considered immune to the disease (immunity license) but who do not certify (with current knowledge) the being or not infectious that can be certified only by carrying out two nasal swabs. At the Virology laboratory of the IRCCS San Matteo in Pavia, directed by Professor Fausto Baldanti, a scientific research activity was carried out which allowed the development and validation of an automated serological test for the diagnosis of Covid infection – 19 of an Italian laboratory diagnostics firm “.

Is it done with a withdrawal or with a simple puncture on the finger?

“The examination works like a normal blood sampling that can be performed at any point of collection of hospitals or authorized laboratories.”

What percentage of security does it have?

«The validation of a test, verifying specificity and sensitivity, allows any company to be able to submit an application to obtain the CE and FDA (American) brand for distribution on a global scale and therefore be recognized by the Italian Ministry of Health. In the test in question very high safety “.

When will you be ready to do it?

“Since the diagnostic firms will be ready for marketing (about 7- 10 days) each laboratory will be able to perform the test”.

How many can be done per day and how long will it take for the results?

“It depends on the quantity of kits available and in any case the laboratories will be able to process many samples per day (even thousands) with a response time of 1 day”.

How much will this test cost? Can it be done privately?

«The cost of the kit depends on the commercial policies of the companies, currently it is not known. It is a blood test and therefore it must always be prescribed by a doctor; to give an example, it is the same as a test to check if you have antibodies to measles or rubella “.

People who are positive and therefore in possession of neutralizing antibodies to l Covid will also have to make a swab to find out if they are still contagious?

«According to the current provisions issued by the Ministry of Health, yes; in the near future, if you become aware of new data derived from the use of these tests, you will see “.

Will people who have neutralizing antibodies have a lot of immunity license?

«In this first phase of the pandemic, yes; research studies are being planned to verify whether the antibody titer remains over time (months-years) and therefore provide for lasting immunity “.

Are we able to say in what percentage and for how long do the antibodies protect against the virus?

“As I said, research studies are being planned to verify this.”

Ideally how often should a person (negative or positive) resubmit to the test?

«With current knowledge only once; with the next research studies we will be able to give an answer “.

A person who is negative what kind of precautions should he have?

“Anyone who tests negative for neutralizing antibodies means that he has not yet come into contact with Covid – 19 therefore he can become infected and therefore get sick: he must wear the mask in the presence of other individuals, always keep the social distance of at least 1 meter in the presence of other individuals, use gloves where provided and ventilate the premises if frequented by many individuals. All this will have to be maintained until the end of the epidemic in the area where it lives or until a vaccine is available by the health authorities. “

Have you already experimented? How many people in percentage do you expect to find already immune?

«Experiments on large population groups can begin with the availability of kits following the marketing of authorized firms; only from the analysis of these studies can we have an indication of the percentage of immune “.