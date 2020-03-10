evidence-of-where-the-disappeared-antimatter-went-is-perhaps-in-gravitational-waves

The traces of how matter prevailed over antimatter shortly after the Big Bang would be found in particular gravitational waves that derive from cosmic strings. In the future, detecting them will prove this hypothesis

Why we exist and we are made of matter and why matter is it preponderant with respect to antimatter ? At the beginning, at the time of the Big Bang, the amount of matter and antimatter were probably equal. According to the scientists, neutrinos, particles without electric charge, that could behave as matter or antimatter and favor one or the other.

Today an international group, which includes the University of California at Berkeley, speculates that evidence of neutrinos' intervention in favor of the matter would be contained in the gravitational waves, the now known ripples of space-time recently discovered. Some of these waves would keep track of how the universe has changed and how matter has prevailed over antimatter. The authors have tried this possibility at a theoretical level, through complex calculations of theoretical physics and cosmology. The study results are published on Physical Review Letters .

We are made of matter

The antimatter is made up of antiparticles, which have the same mass as the particles of ordinary matter but some different characteristics, such as the opposite electric charge. When particles and antiparticles meet, according to physics, a phenomenon occurs whereby matter and antimatter destroy each other, called annihilation. In the clash, in practice, the particles and antiparticles cancel each other out and turn into other types of particles and energy.

According to the Big Bang theory, the amount of matter and antimatter in the universe was initially the same. If everything had remained like this, matter and antimatter would have annihilated and today there would be no universe, we would not have been there. But since this is not the case, what happened, on a physical level, that made matter prevail over antimatter?

Matter and antimatter, the key moment

A theory accredited by numerous scientists states that a phase transition occurred, in which neutrinos acted by transforming antimatter or rather made matter prevail over antimatter. On when it happened we may already have an answer. “About a million years after the birth of the universe” , explained the first author Jeff Dror , of the University of California at Berkeley. “Hence the fundamental question, 'why and how'?, Difficult to answer” .

Antimatter and cosmic strings

A phase transition occurs in general when matter, or rather a physical system, changes its state of aggregation: as when water boils and turns into vapor or cools and it becomes ice. What happened to the universe is similar, although the change is far more complex to explain. In this transition the transformation of the neutrinos (their decay) would have created a slightly greater quantity of matter than the antimatter, which thus broke the balance between the two. The idea is that in this complicated process some cosmic strings have been created , hypothetical subatomic structures and still under study, which in turn would have generated gravitational waves.

Gravitational waves could help us

So far we have detected gravitational waves that result from the collision of two black holes or two neutron stars (or a black hole and a neutron star). These new gravitational waves from cosmic strings would be very different and, thanks to their characteristics, would keep track of the phase transition that has changed the universe, as well as allow us to understand if the hypothesis of scientists is standing.

Discover the cosmic strings

All this is only theory for now. Will there be a time when it will become practical, or will it be experimentally verified? The answer is perhaps yes, and the gravitational waves produced by cosmic strings may be detectable by future international observers such as Lisa (Laser Interferometer Space Antenna) of the European Space Agency and Decigo (Deci-hertz Interferometer Gravitational wave Observatory) of the Japanese Space Agency Jaxa, both in the planning stage.