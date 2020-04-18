exasperated-parents-write-to-azzolina:-«gradual-reopenings,-and-a-plan-immediately»

The Minister of Education Lucia Azzolina , in an interview on Corriere della Sera , has «turned off »The hopes of many parents, especially those with children under 14 years.

First point: the reopening of the schools before the end of the school year, seems a discarded hypothesis.

Second: he promised that “if distance teaching is necessary, we will be ready” , implicitly recognizing what parents and teachers have been experiencing for weeks: that is, for digital teaching, never really started, there is no protocol.

Third: has admitted that for September he is not thinking about staggered entries, morning / afternoon shifts, or other creative solutions read these days in the newspapers. There is a human resources problem: “I am against the idea of ​​doubling the hours of school staff”, and no idea of ​​trying to make it safe: “Do not I like the idea of ​​students with masks in school. And how do you ask a child to respect the safety distance? “.

In the meantime, for those who have a school-age child in lower middle school or primary school above all, a change is noticed in the parents' chats: fewer and fewer repeat those who have patience, who “does nothing” if distance teaching seen so far has been very little, “because children and young children cannot stay for many hours in front of the screens”, as some school managers wrote in communications to families. And the initiative of a group of parents (and teachers) of various public schools, of every order and grade, formed a few weeks ago has arrived: write an open letter to Minister Azzolina. «We are parents and teachers of Milan, Florence, Rome and also of many southern realities», explains one of the approximately 500 signatories of the letter. «Later there will be an online petition, in the meantime we have decided to publish an open letter in the newspaper 18 on April The Republic. Anyone wishing to reach this collective, join the initiatives and help the debate, can send an email to: primalascuola 2020 @ gmail.com

It all started noting the enormous difficulty of “digitizing” the teacher-pupil ratio, especially for the lower age groups, and for older students fragile (not to mention kindergartens and kindergartens, which are not mentioned), but also the “managerial chaos” which means, for example, that the most virtuous and proactive teachers are “held back”, to keep everyone on the same pace , slow ». What do parents expect from this initiative? “We realize that in a moment of impasse, in which we are all, the protest may have less impact, however we hope that a debate will start, which can no longer be postponed”. We talked about everything, dates, third and middle school exams, “you're a politician” and grades: but this is not the point that interests parents. Although the undoubted difficulty of the families of teachers and pupils in daily management is considered a discounted “sacrifice”, bonuses and leave is not enough, not to mention the smartworking that not everyone can do, «It is not only a theme of” when “, but of” how “: which will reopen by June or September ( with the three-month holidays that Azzolina does not intend to shorten , ed) there is no organic project. And the problem is that we have to do it now, immediately, before the summer break ». No one underestimates the right to health, but in the so-called “phase 2”, it must be reconciled with the right to education.

Below, you can read the full text of the letter :

Dear Minister Lucia Azzolina,

We are a group of parents, with children of various ages, school and preschool, and teachers, educators and school operators, professionals who have decided to contact you directly. The school was the first to close for Covid – 19. Stopped since 22 February in Lombardy and Emilia Romagna and progressively in the rest of Italy, it also seems destined to be the last to reopen, without fanfare: as if it were a marginal issue in the face of the need to restart the country. The children, all minors, and their rights, were ignored by the institutions throughout the emergency phase, and taken into consideration only after vibrant protests and mobilizations.

While Prime Minister Conte begins to present a hypothesis of gradual reopening of work activities and to speak of “restarting”, there is a lack of clear institutional information relating to conditions, terms and methods for reopening schools. We parents and teachers are forced to rely on rumors that fear not only the reopening of the school only starting from September, but even a reopening exclusively or partially remotely.

A restart with parents who should still take care of the care and / or primary education of their children is unthinkable. The problem cannot therefore be underestimated and do not think about the enormous consequences this will have on minors and on the organization of families.

To date we believe that one and a half months of school closure has clearly demonstrated:

– “digital unpreparedness” of teachers and pupils , lack of adequate public infrastructure (broadband, digital teaching platforms, etc.) and domestic connections, as well as uneven distribution among the population of devices necessary;

– inadequate distance learning.

We also need to register:

– that the first result of distance learning is to confirm and deepen the social, economic and cultural distances, in evident contradiction with the Italian Constitution (art.3 commits the republic to remove inequalities);

– that there are serious and indisputable consequences produced by the failure of the school as a material place of human relationships, between peers and between adults and children;

– that kindergartens and kindergartens – which cannot fall under the heading “distance learning” and are nonetheless essential services – have completely left the public discussion.

Despite the admirable efforts made by the great majority of the people involved – teachers, students and parents – distance learning cannot be considered anything other than a pure emergency solution , and we believe that it is not acceptable to extend it beyond the summer, unless there is scientific evidence that would force all economic, social, cultural, sporting or educational activities to be closed.

Distance learning cannot replace school and – however nuances and specificities can be discussed – this applies to all orders and degrees of education. For compulsory school grades, the only certain result is to leave even large sections of the population further behind.

Furthermore, distance learning is not suitable in the absence of adequate support from an adult at least for the age groups of the youngest children and for children with learning difficulties. Finally, nursery and primary schools are educational institutions that structure a first fundamental moment of continuous and organized social relationship between human beings. This educational experience of socialization has been replaced by the solitude of teaching and distance learning: this means depriving the new generations of this irreplaceable patrimony of education in sociality and citizenship and can only be tolerated as extrema ratio temporary.

Parents' resumption of their work will prevent many of them from caring and assisting – including teaching, indispensable for the first elementary classes – to their minor children. In this perspective, concerns arise for families to face a real abandonment of their children for most of the day, also taking into account that many families will no longer be able to rely on the presence and help from grandparents (the population most exposed to Covid risk) and that the cost of a babysitter for the whole course of the day would be unsustainable for many, despite the promised vouchers.

Summer will be the first test: faced with the recovery of work activities desired by everyone, there is a real possibility that there will be no support activities for families such as summer camps. Also on this we record for the moment the total absence of information and indications. In the case of very young children, for those who are still forced to smartworking, not even the presence of a babysitter would in any case ensure efficient recovery.

Inevitably many parents – especially mothers of children who are not yet self-sufficient, in primary needs or even in teaching – will be induced to give up their work, or to

set it aside, just to not give up assistance to your children.

Looking at our European neighbors, the right to education appears as a priority of governments, within a complex and comprehensive vision for emergency management, which strives to keep together the needs of health security, containment of contagion, psycho-physical health of the population, recovery of economic, educational and social activities. The opposite of what we are witnessing in Italy, in the light of institutional communication and the public policy agenda.

In Denmark, the government's idea is that in order to resume a normal life, asking parents to go back to work, children and young people need to go back to class. The Copenhagen government he is ready to engage reverse if the number of contagions, now low, should increase again. From 20 April in Norway, kindergartens reopen and from 27 April schools primaries. In Spain, the emergency committee met last week and the indication given is to try with staggered openings, different from region to region depending on the epidemiological condition, starting from May. In France, the Minister of Education Michel Blanquer said that the opening of schools will be progressive from 11 in May following a social criterion that is, opening schools in the most socially difficult areas. In Germany, the National Academy of Sciences, the Leopoldina Academy, has recommended a gradual relaxation of restrictions since 4 May. It is news of these hours that priority will be given to students who are completing their cycle (high, middle and even elementary).

In light of all this, we believe it is right for you to work, like your European colleagues, to guarantee the right to education by starting immediately to think, plan and organize the recovery of face-to-face school activities (at least in September and even before summer, for the youngest). It is necessary to provide timely, clear and constantly updated information about the planning work that the government is carrying out on the topic and on the modalities that must be adopted for the reopening of all schools – from kindergartens to secondary schools – in safety: we think of serological tests for children and teenagers, with shorter and deferred shifts, the elimination of moments of assembly, extra substitutes to replace the staff most at risk, the optimization of the use of space in the classrooms in relation to the number of students, the regularization of precarious teachers, the hiring of more p ersonal, the sanitation of the environments, the conversion of unused buildings and previously closed schools to school use, the reopening of the differentiated schools on a regional basis, in relation to the various social and epidemiological situations. These are measures that require enormous organizational work – which must take into account a chain of problems ranging from leaving home and entering school, to managing leaving and returning home, intertwining with other activities and services. , starting with public transport. They must therefore be thought of, planned and financed as of now. If the government continues to postpone discussion and planning on school again, for many months it will continue to deprive itself of the right to education entire generations of students.

We believe, however, that the gradualness of the openings, imposed by the health needs but also by the gradual needs of the needs of minors and families, would allow us to plan from the next few weeks – like or almost all the other European countries equally affected – reopening of educational services at least to early childhood (the school year for kindergartens and kindergartens does not end on 10 June , but at the end of the month, continuing in some cases also in July) and (at least of the first classes) of primary schools. For the little ones, even a short passage in the classroom would be important.

We therefore feel the need to protest because, instead of considering school as one of the priorities, in an overall organic vision of the current health emergency, and to take concrete action for its reopening in As in other European countries and beyond, security continues to reiterate the persistence of the factual situation regarding the closure of the school without offering citizens clear information and perspectives. It is the duty of politics to guarantee the right to health in the wise balance of all the other rights of citizens, including that of education, first and foremost, cannot and must not be totally (and not even partially) sacrificed.

It is unacceptable for us to continue to propose a partial and sectoral vision and solutions. It is not possible to consider distance learning as the only solution , without however adequately considering the effects on the life of minors and their families, and without considering the organizational and management problems that this generates. We consider all this very serious, even more if, looking at other countries with numbers similar to ours in terms of infections and deaths, it turns out that for them school is, together with others, one of the priorities, also taking into account that there are now many scientific studies that attest to the disproportion between the advantages of a prolonged lockdown and the damage and risks it can produce on the population and in particular on children and adolescents.

In conclusion, we turn to you, Minister Azzolina, to work immediately to build a plan for the reopening of kindergartens and schools that is suitable for the needs of children and adolescents, who are among the most fragile subjects in this health emergency, and in support of families and parents. We also ask that the intervention and financing plan for the school year 2020 – 2021, continuing the moment of the emergency, want to prevent damage to the public school. Certain that I understand this situation and our concern, waiting for a response.

(Follow the signatures of over 500 signatories. To contact the group: primalascuola 2020 @ gmail.com )

