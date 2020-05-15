ezio-bosso,-the-last-interview-at-vanity-fair:-“after-me-the-music-will-remain”

Ezio Bosso, pianist and composer, died today, 15 May 2020. He was 48 years old, and had long suffered from a neurodegenerative disease. We want to remind you with our latest interview.

He has had a ring since he was twenty years old, a black and round onyx, a piece of him. Another, a silver record, was given to him when he seemed to have lost the first, which instead then apparently came out of nowhere, and at that point how could one not bring a gift anymore? The third was made by a friend on purpose, he feels guilty about removing it.

The fourth saw it shine on the asphalt: he was sorry to leave it there, on the ground, alone, without the hand of which he had been.

Sometimes the attitude to life is told by the minimal things, such as the bond that Ezio Bosso has for those four rings that adorn his skinny and imperfect hands, but capable of making the music speak when they slide on the keys of the piano, they tighten pencil and score or they hold the white baton that gives the rhythm to the orchestra.

The love of music has accompanied him since, as a child, while the others played, he tried to play anything he had at hand, and he did not leave him even when a brain cancer and a degenerative disease cleared any information learned in forty years of life, forcing him to learn all over again: move, think, speak, and do it with music.

Very well known to those who love that genre that we commonly call classical, but which he defines as “free”, Bosso became everyone's heritage on the evening of 10 February 2016 when he played at the Sanremo Festival. Fourteen million people listened to his piano and his words: for eight minutes he spoke of prejudices, freedom, karmic rooms, beginning and end. And he said that music is like life: it can only be done together.

Since that evening some things have changed, for better or for worse. Would you do it again? I ask. “What's the point in asking? I already did”.

See you in Trieste, where Bosso has been appointed resident permanent director of the Verdi Theater. It is a clear day of gusts of bora, he cares about the wind and, with his pram, goes out to smoke a cigarette.

What effect did that bath of fame have on you?

“Ambivalent. It was nice because many people got curious and approached the music I love. But also difficult, because I am a reserved person. Indeed, because I am a person, and I felt I became a character. A heavy word, like the pressure it brings. I live fighting prejudice, positive or negative it may be, and instead popularity necessarily brings it with it. I live struggling not to become commonplace. I believe in everything I say, and in fact I cannot say certain things any more “.



What pushed you on that stage?

«I wanted to show that there is music that we need, that is not boring, that is important because it changes and saves us life. I was so presumptuous that I thought that with all that audience and the debate that followed, television could change a little. Instead, nothing happened. In fact, someone has also said unpleasant things about me, and this has hurt me. So I came back little, thinking that 14 millions will also be many, but in the world we are almost 8 billion and that if someone hurts you, as the good old Zigmund said ( Freud, ed) is because you let him do it. “

Why didn't you bring other similar shows on TV that evening?

«Because what works and what doesn't is decided at the table. The focus is not on belief, but on loyalty. Believing is a path, loyalty is easy. But apart from this explanation, I don't have any more. One of the worst things I have done in my life has been to ask myself why things didn't work out. If you stand there getting up, don't go on. The reasons why I leave them to those who have nothing to do. However, I don't worry about it. I would have liked to experiment, to give people some happiness, like the one I hear at my concerts. A happy moment does not cancel it, it is fixed in your life. They are the ugly ones that you remove or to whom you care too much. “

How do you notice the happiness of those who listen to it?

«You don't need to look at someone to know that they are happy, you feel a warmth. Feeling good is felt more in the silence than in the shouts of jubilation at the end of the concert. It is the same silence that exists with those you love, a silence full of things. But you don't play to have emotions to trade. If someone says, “I want to move you,” he is manipulating you. “

Are there moments when you stop and say: I was good?

«Rather I say to myself: I have been well».

Has music ever disappointed you?

“It's like saying: has a tree ever let you down? What about the sun? It is people who disappoint you, and often part of the disappointment is your fault. In the end, I have disappointed myself through music, my body disappoints me because it does not allow me to do what I want “.

Do you have a physical relationship with your plan?

«Beethoven got very angry and said: if you don't use the body, you can't play. The music is the fingers, the breath, the arms with which you wind the instrument. If I play only with my hands and head, I play badly. I am an improper pianist, with two fingers that don't work, and through my piano I discover my limits: we always listen to him and me. Listening to him, I understood that doing too many concerts has become very tiring for me. And writing is also “.

Did you stop composing?

“There is a lot of good music already written to deal with. I write only if it is inevitable, if I feel the urgency. If you only write to write, it means that you are seeking consent. And, to me, consent is not something that interests us “.

Is it easier to manage?

“Physically yes. But it is still a great commitment. An orchestra conductor has the responsibility of his musicians: he must make them feel good, follow them and guide them. The more I work with orchestras the more I realize how fundamental it is to take care of the other “.

How does it make you think about the future?

«I continue to live by living. It makes a little impression when things are around you to talk about the future. Like the contract I signed with this theater, which expires in 2020. That date frightens someone like me who has grown accustomed to making plans only until the evening. I try, I go on, but how much I can't foresee it. So I live thinking that the future is also just the moment after this, and knowing that music will remain after me. I don't count for anything. “

Instead his personal story, of courage and love of life, is also important.

«If we want to talk about my story, I just hope that it has served to highlight the thousand other stories like mine. Of people who have infinitely less resources than I have, who have a lot of help to go on, starting from music, which helps me steal time. I am not the example to be inspired by, but all those people who do not give up despite many difficulties. Examples never make too much noise. “