ezio-bosso,-the-pianist-who-made-us-discover-that-music-saves-our-lives,-is-dead

It was the evening of 10 February 2016 when Italy becomes aware of the talent of Ezio Bosso : guest of the second Sanremo Festival conducted by Carlo Conti, the conductor, composer and pianist bewitches the audience by showing that the music, the real one pure and sincere, it can also flow through those who apparently do not have the means to honor it. Ever since he was a child, Bosso plays whatever happens to him and even when a brain cancer and a neurodegenerative disease seem to curb his talent , forcing him to learn all over again, he does not stop and, with his imperfect and passionate hands, he holds the bow again and strums on the piano keys to rope.

Ezio Bosso seemed to have won it above all, but the 15 May the news of his death arrives, which tears him to life at the age of 48 years.

Born in Turin on 13 September of 1971, Bosso follows his passion and becomes an example to follow, the symbol of how no form of disease, not even the more terrible as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, it can prevent music from exploding in all its expressive force. «I live by struggling not to become commonplace. I believe in everything I say, and in fact I can't say certain things anymore “ tells Vanity Fair in the 2017, back from that blazing success in Sanremo that turned the spotlight on him with which Bosso never felt completely at ease. «I wanted to show that there is a music that we need, which is not boring, which is important because it changes us, and save us, life. I was like this presumptuous to think that, with all that audience and that debate that followed, television could change a little. Instead, nothing happened. In fact someone has also said unpleasant things about me, and this has hurt me »always insists on Vanity Fair .

In his latest interview with Corriere , Bosso, from his home in Bologna, thought about what he would do once the coronavirus emergency returned: «The first thing I will do is put myself in the sun. The second will be to hug a tree “. Last September he announced to the public that he had to stop playing the piano because of the aggravation of his illness -« Among my ailments now I also have two fingers out of order. If I can't give enough on the piano, it's better to leave it alone “- while a few days before his death he had hinted that he was working on scores that, most likely, he would never have directed, as if he felt that his body was slowly slowly abandoning. His remains a lesson of respect and profound humanity, hope and emotion. And where the hands will no longer be able to caress the keys, there will be his music, which will last forever in memory.

