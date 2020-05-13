faber:-style-in-the-kitchen-with-the-new-extractor-hobs

Efficiency and efficacy also in the kitchen. Faber , a Marche-based extractor hood company, has decided to expand its line of extractor hobs Galileo . They are Galileo NG and Galileo Smart, which combine the advantages of two products – induction hob and hood – in one making the experience in the kitchen even more unique and ensuring maximum performance, while winking at the design. Yes, because the models are also studied on a stylistic level to fit in coherently and to enhance the design kitchens.

The products have four induction zones with two bridge zone which can be activated simultaneously if large pots are used. The cooking zones are adjustable thanks to controls touch slider in the model Galileo NG: a perfect system with which to automatically and with great precision adjust the cooking temperature and the power of the suction. Galileo Smart , on the other hand, is equipped with a touch control to manage with a single touch the hood and the cooking zones . Solutions designed to allow you to cook any recipe in a homogeneous and perfectly adjustable way.

The high performance of the Galileo hobs is also ensured by the function Double Intensive which increases the suction power, allowing you to eliminate in a few minutes even the strongest cooking odors , and by an automatic suction setting system. All with a noticeable decrease in noise.

The central cast iron grill makes the design of both the new Galileo hobs unique, while the positioning flush with the floor enhances its practicality, allowing you to move the pots without any obstacles. In addition, thanks to the Waterproof technology, the hood remains in operation even in the event that liquids are overturned which are made to flow in an ad hoc container.

Icing on the cake? Low consumption for high performance.

