face:-“bichat-bubble”,-what-is-it-and-why-do-the-stars-remove-it?

If after the 45 years the worry arises to remodel the contour of the face, from 20 onwards everything is done to sculpt the cheekbones . On Instagram the profiles showing the before and after of celebrities are depopulated, to show that if certain perfection were natural, it would be an oxymoron. One of the aesthetic features that catch the eye when looking at the most retouched ones, see in the entry Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, are the extremely hollow faces with very pronounced cheekbones .

Merit of make-up or cosmetic surgery? If we talk about make-up, we must thank Kim Kardashian and his lessons on contouring.

The bronzer + highlighter combo is used to redesign the volumes of the face, sculpting the cheekbones and making the profile appear thinner.

Before talking about cosmetic surgery, however, there are two other considerations to make. The first is that these fateful before and after Bella, Kendall and the others do not take into account the natural transformation of the face, fuller and rounder when one is young and more angular when growing up. And they do not even consider the fact that always Bella and the others are slim and the face is one of the first areas that is affected.

THE BICHAT BUBBLE BETWEEN AESTHETIC SURGERY AND MASSAGES

To obtain the hollowed cheek and high cheekbone effect of the stars , there are two methods that go beyond makeup. The least invasive is the massage or better, the manual lifting which works as a gym for Skin. In Italy the guru of this treatment is the facialist Alessandra Ricchizzi, who also massaged Jennifer Aniston and is the official beauty therapist of Chiara Ferragni. The highlight of the massage is precisely the release of the Bichat bubble , the fatty tissue contained in the cheek, which is performed from inside the mouth. With this painless move, he manually raises it to make the line between the cheekbone and jaw more outlined and refine the face. The effect lasts about a month. In the United States, on the other hand, face sculpting to remove the Bichat bubble, also known as Bichectomy, is well known and is named after the French surgeon of the '700, Marie François Xavier Bichat, who first identified and described it. “Removing the Bichat bubble surgically consists in removing the accumulation of fat that forms in the area under the cheekbone”, explains Dr. Cristina Varesi, aesthetic doctor of the Polispecialistico Dei Navigli in Milan. «I think it is an excessive intervention and that gives a very masculine aspect to the face».

An intervention required, but not liked by plastic surgeons: «There are many nerves that can be inadvertently touched, so it is a high-risk operation. And then, as people get older they could turn that fat on, “he told Los Angeles Magazine Dr. Richard Zoumalan, plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills.

